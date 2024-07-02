USMNT vs. Uruguay: Starting XI & Lineup Notes | Copa América 2024

LINEUP NOTES

USMNT vs. Uruguay

2024 Copa América | Group Stage Match No. 3

July 1, 2024

GEHA Area at Arrowhead Stadium; Kansas Metropolis, Mo.

Pre-Sport Protection: 8 p.m. ET on FS1, Univision, TUDN

Kickoff: 9 p.m. ET on FS1, Univision, TUDN, FDP Radio

Tonight’s USMNT Beginning XI vs. Uruguay: 1-Matt Turner; 3-Chris Richards, 4-Tyler Adams, 5-Antonee Robinson, 6-Yunus Musah, 7-Gio Reyna, 8-Weston McKennie, 10-Christian Pulisic (Capt.), 13-Tim Ream, 20-Folarin Balogun,22-Joe Scally

Substitutes: 18-Ethan Horvath, 25-Sean Johnson, 2-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 9-Ricardo Pepi, 11-Brenden Aaronson, 12-Miles Robinson, 14-Luca de la Torre, 15-Johnny Cardoso, 16-Shaq Moore, 17-Malik Tillman, 19-Haji Wright, 23-Kristoffer Lund, 24-Mark McKenzie, 26-Josh Sargent

Suspended: 21-Tim Weah

GAME NOTES | FIVE THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT URUGUAY

USMNT Beginning XI Cap Numbers (together with this match): Christian Pulisic (71), Tim Ream (61), Weston McKennie (56), Antonee Robinson (46), Matt Turner (44), Tyler Adams (42), Yunus Musah (39), Gio Reyna (31), Chris Richards (21), Folarin Balogun (15), Joe Scally (14).

USMNT Beginning XI Cap Numbers in official competitors (together with this match): Christian Pulisic (50), Matt Turner (34), Weston McKennie (33), Tim Ream (32), Antonee Robinson (30), Yunus Musah (25), Tyler Adams (24), Gio Reyna (19), Chris Richards (12), Folarin Balogun (9), Joe Scally (8).

At this time’s Beginning XI has a median age of 25 years, 255 days.

The Beginning XI averages 39 caps and 24 appearances in official competitors.

Gregg Berhalter makes one change to the lineup that confronted Panama on Thursday, with Yunus Musah making his first begin of the match in alternative of suspended attacker Tim Weah.

Christian Pulisic turns into the fifteenth USMNT participant to earn 50 aggressive appearances. At 25 years, 287 days, he’s the second youngest to do it after Landon Donovan (25 years, 100 days) on June 12, 2007 towards El Salvador within the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Pulisic additionally captains the USMNT for the twenty sixth time tonight. The USA is 17W-4L-4D when Pulisic wears the armband.

Pulisic’s 5 profession objectives towards CONMEBOL opposition tie him with Clint Dempsey and Bert Patenaude for second all-time amongst USMNT gamers. He sits only one purpose behind Landon Donovan with six.

Yunus Musah (21 years, 215 days) will grow to be the youngest USMNT participant to earn 25 caps in official competitors, beating Jozy Altidore, who was 21 years, 220 days when he earned his twenty fifth aggressive look on June 14, 2011 towards Guadeloupe within the Gold Cup.

Matt Turner will earn his thirty third cap in official competitors, tying Brad Guzan for third-most all-time amongst USMNT goalkeepers and now solely trailing Tim Howard (68) and Kasey Keller (67). Turner is 21W-4L-7D and has earned 19 clear sheets in aggressive matches for the U.S.

Together with his highlight-reel purpose on Thursday towards Panama, striker Folarin Balogun joined Clint Dempsey (2016) because the second USMNT participant to attain in back-to-back matches at Copa América.

The backline of Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Chris Richards and Joe Scally begin collectively for the fifth-straight match.

Six starters appeared within the USA’s final assembly with Uruguay, a 0-0 draw on June 5, 2022 in Kansas Metropolis, Kan. Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Christian Pulisic and Joe Scally all began the match, whereas Antonee Robinson got here off the bench within the second half.

CAUTION WATCH: Midfielder Weston McKennie (Bolivia), Chris Richards (Panama) and Antonee Robinson (Panama) every carry a yellow card into this match. Ought to any of them obtain a warning tonight, they might be suspended for a possible Copa América quarterfinal.

Gregg Berhalter is 44W-16L-13D in 73 matches as USMNT head coach and 29-8-7 in 44 matches in official competitors.

The USA is 2W-2L-4D all-time towards Uruguay in a sequence that started on the 1924 Summer time Olympics in Paris. The USMNT is unbeaten in its final 4 matches towards La Celeste, going 1W-0L-3D since 1995.

The USMNT is 15W-7L-5D all-time within the third group stage match of a standard match. The crew has received every of its final six matches on this state of affairs, courting again to the 1-0 win towards Paraguay at Copa América Centenario in 2016.

5 substitutions are allowed in three totally different moments. Halftime doesn’t rely as a substitution second.