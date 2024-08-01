USWNT defeats Australia 2-0, tops Group B at Paris Olympics

It was a nervy final 10 minutes for the People because the Matildas have been in a position to rating in stoppage time. Nonetheless, the U.S. was in a position to maintain Australia off and safe all three factors. That is one thing head coach Emma Hayes stated her crew can dangle its hat on.

“I assumed we have been in full management of the sport,” she stated. “We have been perhaps too careless on the finish. Generally while you make adjustments [to the team], that may’t occur. We’re nonetheless constructing connections. Sure, bought a bit bushy on the finish, however I loved it.”

The four-time gold medalists will be unable to attain 4 video games each match, nor will issues at all times go their means, however what the crew displayed towards Australia exhibits it is ready to see out video games and just do sufficient to get the job achieved.

Though it’s develop into an ordinary primarily based on the performances from earlier generations, this USWNT crew below Emma Hayes doesn’t should be excellent, however merely do what it takes to win a knockout sport. Whether or not that’s squeezing out a slender win or thrashing its opponent, the U.S. has proven within the group levels it could possibly do each to win a sport.

Japan awaits the U.S. within the quarterfinals, and the People should be favorites primarily based on its group-stage matches. The entrance trio of Smith, Mallory Swanson and Rodman have offered the majority of the objectives for the crew, and every will likely be anticipated to proceed its electrical kind heading into the knockout spherical.

All quarterfinal matches within the ladies’s soccer match will likely be performed on Saturday, Aug. 3.