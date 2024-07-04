Vail Health and Surf Synergy to host weeklong Costa Rica retreat in October

Vail Well being in partnership with Surf Synergy is launching new weeklong retreats in Costa Rica to advertise longevity and wellness. The retreats will mix medical analysis with actionable self-care methods, providing evidence-based options for well being and wellness.

The primary Longevity and Wellness Retreat will happen from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, adopted by a second girls’s-specific wellness retreat from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2. The retreats can be led by consultants in wellness, bodily health, diet, behavioral well being, and getting probably the most out of life. The Longevity and Wellness Retreat will incorporate non-obligatory browsing or SUP classes, waterfall hikes and different wellness actions.

“Costa Rica is one in all 5 areas of the world the place individuals reside terribly lengthy and vibrant lives. Locals have adopted ‘La Pura Vida’ to explain a easy, pure, optimistic, completely happy, and fulfilling life,” mentioned Chris Lindley, Vail Well being’s chief inhabitants well being officer and government director of behavioral well being. “With a really perfect mindset and backdrop, Costa Rica is the proper spot for embarking on a brand new life journey. We would like individuals to find their full potential as they immerse themselves on this transformative expertise.”

Individuals will get pleasure from day by day workshops from consultants together with writer Aaron Naked, Vail Well being’s Dr. Barry Sandler, a wellness and longevity doctor, Lindley, Vail Well being Purposeful Medication Dr. Eliza Klearman, and Household Nurse Practitioner Kyler Hijmans.

“The partnership between Vail Well being and Surf Synergy brings collectively the very best of browsing, wellness, diet, and useful well being, in addition to the most recent modern, evidence-based analysis on longevity and what we are able to do to extend our well being span,” Lindley mentioned.

Help Native Journalism Donate

Dr. Klearman and Hijmans will lead the ladies’s particular retreat to assist girls uncover tricks to reside more healthy and extra vibrant lives in addition to join with different like-minded people.

“Surf Synergy’s mannequin is for a transformative surf and wellness expertise for all of our friends,” mentioned Surf Synergy co-founder Wealthy Naha. “The Longevity and Wellness Retreats take this expertise to a brand new stage with all of the sources and experience of Vail Well being.”

Surf Synergy not too long ago opened Casa De Cielo, which accommodates 24 friends and has facilities reminiscent of an infinity pool, and sport room.

The retreat is designed for each people and small teams, and contributors are inspired to carry associates or relations. It should embody one-on-one teaching, group periods with thought leaders and a choice of evidence-based wellness actions.

Each visitor on the Longevity and Wellness Retreat receives a complete medical diagnostic evaluation and an individually tailor-made program designed to assist their long-term optimum well being.

“Longevity is not only about residing longer, however about residing higher. It’s about embracing a wholesome life-style and discovering pleasure within the journey,” Lindley mentioned. “In spite of everything, what good is an extended life if it’s not full of happiness and goal?”

For questions or to order a spot for this 7-night, all-inclusive Longevity and Wellness Retreat, contact [email protected] or go to VailHealth.org/Companies/Longevity/Retreat . E-book by July 15, 2024, and save $500 {dollars}.