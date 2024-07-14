Video of Don Lemon laughing on air was altered; Maxine Waters was not his guest

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., appeared July 9 on “CNN NewsNight” to debate President Joe Biden’s candidacy. As anchor Abby Phillip requested concerning the Democratic technique to defeat former President Donald Trump, Waters adjusted her hair for about 20 seconds earlier than answering, “I feel we have to hold working and work more durable.”

A July 10 Instagram video mashed up that second with one other one from a number of years in the past involving a unique CNN anchor.

The Instagram video makes it seem as if former CNN anchor Don Lemon was conducting the interview and laughing as Waters adjusted her wig. The video included a voiceover saying “What’s Don laughing at?” and “Can we get hair and make-up in for Maxine’s wig please?”

“BREAKING: CNN producer caught on scorching mic coping with Maxine Water’s wig downside,” textual content on the video reads.

The voice was not a CNN producer, however commentary by the account @stevenvoiceover.

The Lemon clip was taken from a February 2018 episode of “Don Lemon Tonight.” Lemon, who was fired in 2023 from CNN, was laughing after political commentator Symone Sanders-Townsend made a comment about Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former Trump administration staffer.

“Don. It is Black Historical past Month, we gotta speak about Omarosa?” Sanders-Townsend stated. “Carter G. Woodson didn’t go to the mat to get Negro Historical past Week that finally changed into Black Historical past Month for us to speak about Omarosa and her apology tour and her try to salvage her status on a actuality tv present.”

Sanders left Lemon chuckling for a very long time earlier than he regained his composure.

Newman, a former “The Apprentice” contestant, was fired in 2017 from the Trump administration and ceremonially fired from the present’s first-season competitors. She later stated on “Movie star Massive Brother” that she was “haunted” by Trump’s tweets each day.

