Video: Tom Aspinall Calls Out Jon Jones After TKO of Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors
Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC through Getty Photographs
Tom Aspinall is able to combat Jon Jones.
After retaining the interim heavyweight title on Sunday towards Curtis Blaydes, Aspinall referred to as out Jones, who at present holds the UFC heavyweight title.
“Hey Jon. I’ve nothing towards you personally, however I simply suppose I am higher than you,” Aspinall mentioned. “I simply know that I can beat you in a combat. So I am coming for it.”
Aspinall’s message to Jones comes just days after UFC president Dana White said the winner of Saturday’s combat between Aspinall and Blaydes at UFC 304 will face the winner of the upcoming heavyweight title combat between Jones and former champion Stipe Miocic.
Whereas a combat between Jones and Miocic has not been arrange simply but, Aspinall is able to go forward and tackle Jones and problem him for his title.
And Aspinall made a powerful case that he can win it on Saturday. The 31-year-old downed Blaydes within the first spherical through TKO, needing only one minute within the ring to defend his title.
UFC @ufc
ONE MINUTE IS ALL IT TOOK! 😱@AspinallMMA received it performed within the first spherical! #UFC304 pic.twitter.com/EfopAgjlQo
Aspinall’s win towards Blaydes on Saturday additionally avenged his solely loss in UFC, which got here towards Blaydes at UFC Struggle Night time in 2022.
Aspinall proved that he is right here to remain after a dominant win towards Blaydes, however now he’ll look to go up towards probably the greatest and take down Jones.
