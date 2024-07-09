Vikings player Khyree Jackson, 24, killed in Maryland crash

Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson, 24, was one in all three males killed in a automobile crash that concerned a number of autos in Prince George’s County, Maryland early Saturday morning.

The cornerback was chosen by the Vikings within the fourth spherical of the NFL draft this previous spring.

The Maryland State Police mentioned Isaiah Hazel, 23 and Anthony Lytton, Jr., 24, had been additionally killed within the crash. A social media put up signifies the three had been teammates on a state highschool championship group in Higher Marlboro.

A preliminary investigation signifies one other driver was trying to vary lanes when the automobile struck the Dodge Charger pushed by Hazel. The state police say the Charger went off the street and struck tree trunks. Jackson was within the entrance passenger seat. Hazel and Jackson had been pronounced useless on the scene by emergency medical personnel. Lytton died at a hospital.

Investigators consider the motive force of a second automobile touring north tried to vary lanes “at a excessive charge of pace” when it collided with the automobile pushed by Hazel and a 3rd automobile.

No one was injured within the second or third autos.

The Minnesota Vikings launched an announcement Saturday morning saying the group is “devastated” by information of the loss.

“Now we have spoken to Khyree’s household and provided the help of the Minnesota Vikings. Now we have additionally communicated the information to Vikings gamers, coaches and employees and have provided counseling for many who want emotional help. Our ideas are with Khyree’s household, mates, teammates and coaches, in addition to all of the victims of this tragic accident.

“I’m completely crushed by this information.” mentioned Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell in an announcement. “Khyree introduced a contagious vitality to our facility and our group. His confidence and fascinating character instantly drew his teammates to him. In our brief time collectively, it was evident Khyree was going to grow to be an amazing skilled soccer participant, however what was extra spectacular was his want to change into one of the best particular person he could possibly be for his household and people round him. I’m confused. My coronary heart goes out to Khyree’s household, mates, teammates and coaches.”

Vikings Basic Supervisor Kwesi Adofo-Mensah mentioned he was “heartbroken by the lack of Khyree.”

“As we acquired to know him all through the pre-draft course of, it was clear the objectives Khyree wished to perform each professionally and personally. His story was one in all resilience. He was taking steps to change into one of the best model of himself not only for him, however for many who cared about and appeared as much as him. Khyree’s character captured each room he was in. I’m devastated that his life and every little thing he had in entrance of him has been reduce brief.”

Vikings House owners Mark and Zygi Wilf additionally launched an announcement Saturday morning.

“We’re deeply saddened by the information of Khyree’s passing. Khyree had an especially shiny future forward of him as a participant, and it was clear he was devoted to being an amazing one that made a optimistic distinction in folks’s lives. We’re desirous about Khyree’s household and mates and all members of the Minnesota Vikings following this devastating loss.”

Jackson was a fourth-round draft choose by the Vikings in April. He performed two years at Alabama earlier than ending his faculty profession with one season at Oregon. He was within the operating to earn a beginning cornerback job on the group’s coaching camp, which opens later this month in Eagan.

Jackson was a first-team All-Pac-12 choice by The Related Press final season after tying for second within the convention with three interceptions. His faculty profession started in junior faculty in 2019.

Hazel performed faculty soccer at Maryland and Charlotte, and Lytton performed at Florida State and Penn State.

The three received a state championship collectively at Maryland’s Dr. Henry A. Smart Jr. Excessive College, which paid tribute to them in a social media put up.

“RIP Khyree… Love you,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning posted on social media. “Perplexed. I’ll miss your smile. Nice participant, higher particular person.”