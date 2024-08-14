News
Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy to undergo knee surgery after tests reveal meniscus tear
A technique or one other, this damage will interrupt the Vikings’ preparation plan they laid out for his or her rookie QB.
“I had a really clear-cut plan and was going to proceed by that with J.J. on the sphere, getting increasingly reps and clearly coming off a efficiency like he had the place we felt strongly about the place he was at in his growth course of,” O’Connell stated. “You damage for him within the brief time period right here as a result of he had such a each day course of, focus, all these issues that I used to be actually searching for in a younger participant on the place.
“Firstly, we’ll get this process finished, be sure that we’re doing the precise issues for him to have the very best restoration when that takes place.”
The Vikings traded up one spot to pick out McCarthy with the tenth total choose within the 2024 NFL Draft, the fifth quarterback chosen total out of six complete within the first spherical. Minnesota additionally signed Darnold, who is anticipated to be the Week 1 starter, earlier within the offseason.
McCarthy, 21, led Michigan to the School Soccer Playoff within the 2022 season and to a nationwide championship within the 2023 season, capping off an ideal 15-0 mark. In three years with the Wolverines, McCarthy threw for six,226 yards, 49 TDs and 11 interceptions, additionally dashing for 632 yards and 10 further TDs.
