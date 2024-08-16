Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss 2024 season with knee injury

Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss the complete season after he underwent knee surgical procedure, the workforce introduced Wednesday.

McCarthy tore the meniscus in his proper knee through the Vikings’ preseason opener Saturday, a 24-23 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. McCarthy performed 30 snaps and threw a landing go on his ultimate play of the sport.

On Tuesday, Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell mentioned docs would decide throughout surgical procedure whether or not McCarthy wanted a meniscus trim — which might have allowed him to return this season — or a full restore. The surgical procedure revealed McCarthy wanted the total restore, sidelining him till 2025.

McCarthy, 21, was the tenth general decide in April’s NFL draft. He spent three years at Michigan, the place he went 27-1 and led the Wolverines to a nationwide championship final season.

Minnesota drafted McCarthy after they moved on from Kirk Cousins, whom they didn’t re-sign this offseason after he spent six years with the workforce. McCarthy was the primary QB Minnesota had chosen within the first spherical since Teddy Bridgewater in 2014.

Sam Darnold, the No. 3 general decide within the 2018 draft, is predicted to be the Vikings’ starter in McCarthy’s absence.

“Sam’s had a very good camp, and my confidence stage in Sam could be very, very excessive at this level,” O’Connell mentioned this week. “I’m actually trying ahead to Sam’s continued progress and success within the offense, and I do know his teammates and the remainder of the teaching employees have been actually enthused by what Sam’s finished.”