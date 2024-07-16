News
Vikings WR Jordan Addison arrested Friday for suspicion of DUI
Minnesota Vikings vast receiver Jordan Addison was arrested for suspicion of driving beneath the affect on Friday close to Los Angeles Worldwide Airport (LAX), the California Freeway Patrol confirmed to NFL.com on Sunday.
At roughly 11:06 p.m. PT on Friday, the Los Angeles Communications Middle was suggested that there was a disabled automobile blocking lanes on I-105. When a CHP officer arrived to the scene, a white Rolls-Royce was noticed with Addison asleep behind the wheel. Following a DUI investigation, Addison was arrested at 11:36 p.m. He was then launched from custody Saturday at 1:36 a.m.
“We’re conscious of Jordan Addison’s arrest this previous Friday and are at present gathering extra info concerning the incident,” the Vikings stated in an announcement, which was obtained by NFL Community Insider Tom Pelissero.
The incident occurred lower than per week after Addison’s teammate, Khyree Jackson, and two others had been killed in a automotive crash wherein alcohol was probably a contributing issue, in accordance with Maryland State Police investigators.
That is additionally the second consecutive offseason Addison has encountered a authorized difficulty on the highway. In July 2023, he was cited for dashing and reckless driving by the Minnesota State Patrol for going 140 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Addison, 22, was chosen No. 23 total out of USC within the 2023 NFL Draft by the Vikings. He accomplished his first NFL season with 70 receptions for 911 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Portugal vs. Czechia prediction, odds, time: UEFA Euro 2024 picks, June 18 best bets by proven soccer expert
-
News4 weeks ago
WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 results: Winners, highlights, more
-
News4 weeks ago
Are Kevin Costner and Jewel dating? Actor addresses romance rumors
-
News4 weeks ago
WWE Clash At The Castle 2024 Results, Highlights And Takeaways
-
News4 weeks ago
Fixing every NHL team’s biggest draft error: Kucherov to Flames? Bergeron to Kings?
-
News3 weeks ago
Country legend Willie Nelson will miss 2 North Carolina shows, says he’s ‘not feeling well’
-
News4 weeks ago
Jaylen Brown named NBA Finals MVP
-
News2 weeks ago
‘The God of the Woods,’ by Liz Moore book review