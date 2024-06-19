Vineyard faithful celebrate Celtics’ championship

Celtics followers might have needed to wait just a little longer for banner 18 than they might have appreciated, however that made the victory over the Dallas Mavericks Monday night time even sweeter. And possibly it wasn’t as a lot of a ruckus as outdoors of North Station in Boston, however Vineyarders have been celebrating the championship simply the identical on the Island.

The Wharf Pub’s entrance bar in Edgartown — packed a lot tighter with Celtics’ faithfuls than a typical Monday night time — hosted no less than 50 folks, with all eyes targeted on one in every of three TVs behind the bar. Islanders whooped and roared all through the 106 to 88 victory on the highs of the sport, together with a half-court shot from Celtics’ guard Peyton Prichard because the half-time buzzer sounded.

The Island’s Celtic delight was in all probability finest proven via one attendee who repeatedly shouted, “Thanks Jesus!” as he made his approach out the bar and again up Primary Road. With victory lastly grasped, pictures have been poured and drinks have been toasted because the championship Gods lastly smiled down on the Commonwealth.

The Celtics turned the winningnest franchise within the NBA with banner 18, simply forward of the Los Angeles Lakers who’ve captured 17. The final time the Celtics gained was in 2008.