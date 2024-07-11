Violet Affleck Speaks Against Mask Ban at LA Board Supervisors Meeting

Violet Affleck is taking a stand towards Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass’ proposed masks ban.

On Tuesday, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s 18-year-old daughter spoke up at a Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors assembly, expressing how dangerous the ban could possibly be.

Whereas taking the rostrum, the teenager described herself as a “first-time voter.” The youthful Affleck defined that she contracted a “post-viral situation” in 2019. “I’m OK now however I noticed firsthand that drugs doesn’t at all times have solutions to the results of even minor viruses. The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown that into sharper aid.” she mentioned. The teenager then mentioned, “One in 10 infections results in lengthy COVID, which is a devastating neurological, cardiovascular sickness that may take away individuals’s capability to work, transfer, see and even suppose.

“To confront the lengthy COVID disaster,” she added, “I demand masks availability, air filtration and Far-UVC lighting in authorities amenities, together with jails and detention facilities, and masks mandates at county medical amenities.” She additionally requested for a wider availability of free COVID testing and remedy.

“Most significantly, the county should oppose masks bans for any motive,” she continued. “They don’t maintain us safer, they make weak members of our group much less protected and everybody much less capable of take part in Los Angeles collectively.”

Following a pro-Palestine protest exterior of the Adas Torah synagogue within the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles, Mayor Bass introduced she was contemplating a masks ban for protests.

Throughout a information convention held on June 24, Bass declared that she could be in dialog with metropolis legal professional Hydee Feldstein Soto to debate “a number of issues that we have to study,” comparable to “permits for protests, the thought of individuals carrying masks at protests and establishing clear traces of demarcations of what’s authorized and what’s not.”

A masks ban was additionally proposed in New York by Gov. Kathy Hochul, out of concern over individuals hiding their identification whereas committing antisemitic hate crimes. “We is not going to tolerate people utilizing masks to evade duty for legal or threatening conduct,” Hochul mentioned in a information convention in June. “My group is engaged on an answer. However on a subway, individuals shouldn’t be capable of disguise behind a masks to commit crimes.”