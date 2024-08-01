News
Vybz Kartel Freed After Appeals Court Declines to Retry Murder Charges
Dancehall star spent a decade in jail after he was discovered responsible in 2014 of killing Clive “Lizard” Williams, a verdict that was overturned earlier this 12 months
A Jamaican courtroom of appeals declined Wednesday to retry Vybz Kartel after the dancehall star’s 2014 homicide conviction was overturned earlier this 12 months, making Kartel a free man after a decade in jail.
In March, the United Kingdom-based Privy Council overturned the conviction in opposition to Kartel — who in 2014 was discovered responsible within the homicide of Clive “Lizard” Williams — discovering proof of juror misconduct in Kartel’s preliminary trial.
Nonetheless, the Privy Council left it to a three-person courtroom of appeals in Jamaica to in the end resolve whether or not to retry the homicide case in opposition to Kartel and his co-defendants, or let all of them free. On Wednesday, the Courtroom of Attraction opted for the latter, writing within the resolution, “The pursuits of justice don’t require a brand new trial to be ordered,” the Jamaica Observer stories.
The preliminary trial in opposition to Kartel and three co-defendants went on for simply over two months earlier than the 4 males have been convicted on March 14, 2014. Prosecutors argued that Williams was killed over lacking weapons, and that Kartel had lured Williams to his dwelling earlier than Williams was crushed to dying.
On the time, Jamaican police claimed in testimony that they noticed a textual content on Kartel’s cellphone stating that Williams’ physique was turned to “mincemeat.” Williams’ physique was by no means discovered.
Trending
In the course of the homicide trial, one juror was accused of providing bribes to different jurors, and after the courtroom grew to become conscious of that allegation, the choose selected to proceed the trial as an alternative of dismissing. Potential juror misconduct grew to become the point of interest of Kartel’s argument in his years-long appeals course of.
Kartel was one of many greatest artists in Jamaica on the time of his conviction, and he had collaborated with artists together with Rihanna, Missy Elliot, Busta Rhymes, and Pitbull amongst others. He continued to launch music whereas behind bars, together with the 2016 single “Fever.”
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Rep. Bennie Thompson fires staffer after controversial posts over Trump attack
-
News3 weeks ago
Duck Donuts brings back Shark Dozen deal during Shark Week
-
News4 weeks ago
How to watch Costa Rica vs. Paraguay for free
-
News4 weeks ago
Colombia 5-0 Panama (Jul 6, 2024) Game Analysis
-
News4 weeks ago
Vikings rookie CB Khyree Jackson, 24, among three killed in car crash
-
News3 weeks ago
Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh Fall in Love
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson killed in Maryland car crash
-
News4 weeks ago
Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz advance; Naomi Osaka loses