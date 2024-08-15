Wally Amos, creator of Famous Amos cookies, has died

Wally Amos, the entrepreneur behind the Well-known Amos cookie enterprise, has died. He was 88 years outdated.

His reason behind loss of life was dementia, his kids stated in an announcement.

“Together with his Panama hat, kazoo, and boundless optimism, Well-known Amos was a fantastic American success story, and a supply of Black satisfaction,” stated kids Sarah, Michael, Gregory and Shawn Amos.

“Our dad taught us the worth of exhausting work, believing in ourselves, and chasing our desires.”

Amos devoted his life to creating the right cookie and informed NPR again in 2008 that the key ingredient in his world-famous baked items was love.

“I feel it is vital to like what you do as a result of that love is transferred to what you do, and it turns it into one thing completely improbable,” he stated on the time.

Whereas most individuals right now will affiliate the Well-known Amos model with the yellow-boxed cookies that line the grocery retailer snack aisle, Amos’ imaginative and prescient began in 1975 as a brick-and-mortar cookie store in Los Angeles.

Utilizing his aunt’s selfmade recipe, the cookies have been successful and enterprise boomed. However after declining gross sales within the late Nineteen Eighties, Amos finally offered the corporate.

He later moved to Hawaii the place he would proceed baking his well-known confections.

The household stated Amos died at house peacefully together with his spouse, Carol, by his aspect. They steered that in lieu of sending flowers, individuals might donate to the Alzheimer’s Affiliation in his reminiscence.

“We additionally know he would adore it for those who had a chocolate chip cookie right now.”

