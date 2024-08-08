News
Walz is now #tampontim according to Republicans. LOL
One other day, one other dumb factor Republicans are mad about. It appears to be like like they’re working out of issues to pin in opposition to Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her working mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
After Harris named Walz as her vice presidential choose, Republicans went trying by way of his report to search out one thing they may go after him for. What they settled on, apparently, was a regulation Walz signed that made sanitary merchandise obtainable to “all menstruating college students” in public colleges.
Now, they’ve nicknamed the vice presidential hopeful “Tampon Tim.” It’s the form of insult that makes your complete GOP look silly and immature. Truthfully, I am undecided they understand it is a praise.
Who’s Tim Walz?Harris VP choose offers progressives what they need.
Tim Walz’s largest sin appears to be he helped college students
The language within the Minnesota regulation is purposefully broad in order that trans college students could be included. Invoice writer Rep. Sandra Feist stated she heard from precise transgender college students who requested for the language to be inclusionary.
As a result of the regulation dared to acknowledge that trans individuals exist, conservatives have misplaced their minds over it. Trump marketing campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt introduced the regulation up on Fox Information, calling it a “radical” coverage and a “risk to (ladies’s) well being.”
Midwest dad takes on MAGA:Trump’s about to study voters like Walz’s ‘progressive’ insurance policies
On X, Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik posted a photograph of a tampon field with Walz’s face on it and the caption “#TamponTim.” Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller stated: “There isn’t a universe the place a person who offers tampons to teenage boys goes to be subsequent in line to be president.”
I can’t consider that is what right-wing activists are going with. Not solely are they mischaracterizing a regulation that advantages hundreds of Minnesota college students, however they’re additional stigmatizing menstruation by appearing prefer it’s inappropriate for teenage boys to know what a tampon appears to be like like.
That’s fairly ridiculous, contemplating it’s one thing that impacts almost 2 billion individuals worldwide every month. The extent of insecurity is staggering.
It is clear Republicans are struggling to search out insults
It’s not the one factor Republicans are attacking Walz for. He’s been accused of fixing the Minnesota flag to resemble Somalia’s, one thing he didn’t do. Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance accused him of “stolen valor.”
To me, this alerts that the Republican Social gathering has little or no to criticize Walz for, other than the truth that he’s a Democrat. In the meantime, the folksy governor has begun profitable over voters who’re simply now studying about his report.
With their new “Tampon Tim” assault, all the appropriate wing is doing is giving Democrats extra issues to be enthusiastic about. It’s embarrassing that they assume it’ll deter individuals.
Observe USA TODAY elections columnist Sara Pequeño on X, previously Twitter, @sara__pequeno
