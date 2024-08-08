Connect with us

Walz is now #tampontim according to Republicans. LOL

One other day, one other dumb factor Republicans are mad about. It appears to be like like they’re working out of issues to pin in opposition to Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her working mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

After Harris named Walz as her vice presidential choose, Republicans went trying by way of his report to search out one thing they may go after him for. What they settled on, apparently, was a regulation Walz signed that made sanitary merchandise obtainable to “all menstruating college students” in public colleges.

Now, they’ve nicknamed the vice presidential hopeful “Tampon Tim.” It’s the form of insult that makes your complete GOP look silly and immature. Truthfully, I am undecided they understand it is a praise.

Tim Walz’s largest sin appears to be he helped college students

Democratic vice-presidential candidate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, speaks during a campaign rally with U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 6, 2024.

The language within the Minnesota regulation is purposefully broad in order that trans college students could be included. Invoice writer Rep. Sandra Feist stated she heard from precise transgender college students who requested for the language to be inclusionary.

As a result of the regulation dared to acknowledge that trans individuals exist, conservatives have misplaced their minds over it. Trump marketing campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt introduced the regulation up on Fox Information, calling it a “radical” coverage and a “risk to (ladies’s) well being.”

