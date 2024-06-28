Washington Wizards take French 7-footer Alex Sarr with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Sarr will clearly face some strain because the No. 2 choose within the NBA draft.

He’s additionally becoming a member of a Washington workforce that may afford to be affected person.

“We’re not going to place a particular timeline on the rebuild right here,” Wizards basic supervisor Will Dawkins mentioned. “We’re going to only proceed to take each evening like this as a chance.”

The Wizards drafted Sarr with the second choose Wednesday evening, utilizing their highest choice in 14 years so as to add some much-needed measurement to a workforce that received solely 15 video games final season.

Sarr, a French 7-footer, performed final season for the Perth Wildcats of the NBL in Australia. He additionally spent two years within the U.S. with Extra time Elite, a developmental league.

“I believe Alex is a particular, particular younger man. He has a humility to him but additionally a confidence,” Dawkins mentioned. “He left residence at 14, went to Madrid, performed there for a number of years, went to America, tried one thing new with OTE, wished one other problem, went to play with grown males in Australia. So he’s somebody that’s at all times in search of extra.”

The Wizards are a yr faraway from a entrance workplace overhaul and an offseason by which they traded Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis. Their struggles final season — they set a franchise document for losses — have been pretty predictable, and it’s not clear how a lot anybody on this draft can speed up their rebuild.

Washington hasn’t superior previous the second spherical of the playoffs since 1979, and that is solely the third time since then the franchise has picked within the high two of the draft. The Wizards used an ill-fated No. 1 general choose on Kwame Brown in 2001. In 2010, they used the highest choose on John Wall, ushering in an period of gentle success that ultimately ran its course.

The final time the workforce picked No. 2 it labored out fantastically — Wes Unseld, taken second in 1968, ultimately led the group to a championship.

Not solely did the Wizards commerce Porzingis, however in addition they dealt Daniel Gafford in the course of the 2023-24 season, leaving a major want for measurement. However greater than that, Washington simply wants any younger star it might probably probably construct round.

Twenty years to the day after Washington’s NHL workforce drafted one other Alex — Russian star Ovechkin — the Wizards can solely hope Sarr could have an analogous affect. Sarr’s mobility and defensive affect are extremely regarded — he had 26 factors, 10 rebounds, six blocks and three assists in opposition to NBA G League Ignite within the 2023 G League Fall Invitational.

In 27 video games with Perth, he averaged 9.4 factors, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 17.3 minutes per recreation.

“I believe the NBL is a very bodily league,” the 19-year-old Sarr mentioned. “I really feel like I already went by way of a rookie yr within the NBA simply due to the extent of competitors within the NBL.”

Atlanta had the No. 1 choose Wednesday and took French teen Zaccharie Risacher. It wasn’t a shock that Risacher and Sarr went 1-2, however the order was doubtful within the weeks main as much as the draft.

This was the second straight yr the Wizards ended up with a French lottery choose — Bilal Coulibaly went to Washington final yr.

“We by no means crossed paths in our careers, however I’ve undoubtedly been following his rookie yr,” Sarr mentioned.

Washington additionally agreed to commerce 23-year-old ahead Deni Avdija to Portland for Malcolm Brogdon, the 14th choose Wednesday and a first-round choose in 2029, based on an individual aware of the deal. The individual spoke on situation of anonymity as a result of the commerce had not been introduced.

The Wizards took Pittsburgh guard Bub Carrington at No. 14 and Miami ahead Kyshawn George at No. 24.

