WATCH: Drake fans attack Rick Ross after he played Drake diss track at show

Rick Ross confronted the wrath of Drake’s residence nation Sunday when he was attacked after taking part in Kendrick Lamar’s diss observe “Not Like Us” following his Canadian live performance.

In a video launched Monday by TMZ, a gaggle of about 15 males gathered round Ross, 48, after his set on the Ignite Music Competition in Vancouver.

“You bought an issue?” somebody may be heard saying as Lamar’s No. 1 hit – which calls Drake a “licensed pedophile” – blares within the background.

Drake “favored” an Instagram submit exhibiting the video of Rick Ross getting attacked in Vancouver.

Drake “favored” an Instagram submit exhibiting the video of Rick Ross getting attacked in Vancouver.

Getty Photographs



All of a sudden, a person throws a punch at Ross, though it’s troublesome to see if he made contact with the “Hustlin'” rapper. That results in the group seemingly taking over Ross’ entourage as an infinite battle breaks out. The outlet’s video additionally captured a number of males brutally kicking and punching one other man on the bottom.

Including insult to harm, Drake “favored” a video of the battle posted to Instagram.

“Y’all already know this @champagnepapi city,” the poster wrote on prime of the video, tagging Drake. “Rick Ross smashed out.”

Newsweek has contacted reps for Drake and Rick Ross for remark and has not heard again.

Ross reportedly informed TMZ that nobody from his crew suffered any critical accidents from the assault and added, “Vancouver is a lovely metropolis and he cannot wait to return.” He echoed that assertion in an Instagram Story pictured in entrance of his personal jet.

“Vancouver it was enjoyable, until subsequent time.” Ross wrote.

Drake and Ross have collaborated on a number of songs courting again to 2010 when Drizzy hoped on Ross’ “Aston Martin Music.” In Might 2023, Ross claimed on Drink Champs that he and Drake had been “actual shut” and claimed they’re “within the two percentile on the subject of writers and creators.”

However issues turned bitter when Drake’s diss observe “Push Ups” leaked on-line, seemingly calling out Ross and Lamar amongst others. Drake took gabs at Ross being a corrections officer and him solely scoring Billboard hits when he works with Drake.

Ross hit again together with his personal diss observe, “Champagne Moments,” wherein he claimed Drake received a nostril job. Ross then continued speaking smack about Drake on social media, calling him “white boy” and giving Drake his now notorious nickname “BBL Drizzy.”

In the meantime, Drake and Lamar’s rap beef began final 12 months when Drake and J.Cole launched their music “First Individual Shooter” wherein they claimed they, together with Lamar, are “the massive three” in hip hop.

Do you’ve got a narrative Newsweek needs to be overlaying? Do you’ve got any questions on this story? Contact [email protected]