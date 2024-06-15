Watch Tank Davis vs. Frank Martin Boxing Fight Online: Stream PPV

If you are going to buy an independently reviewed services or products by means of a hyperlink on our web site, Selection could obtain an affiliate fee.

The boxing world has a light-weight title bouts in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 15 with the co-headliner matches between Individuals Gervonta “Tank” Davis (29-0) vs. Frank “Ghost” Martin (18-0) for the WBA Light-weight Championship. The opposite headliner options American David “Bandera Roja” Benavídez (28-0) taking up Ukrainian Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk (20-1) for the Interim WBC Mild Heavyweight Title.

Tank vs. Martin occurs at MGM Grand Backyard Enviornment in Las Vegas, Nevada with a begin time of 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT. The principle occasion is scheduled to start round 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Wish to watch the occasion on-line? The boxing match is streamable on-line as a pay-per-view occasion for $74.95 for Prime Video subscribers.

In case you’re not a subscriber, you may join a 30-day free trial to make the most of all that Amazon Prime has to supply, together with entry to Prime Video and Prime Gaming; quick free transport in lower than two days by way of Prime Supply; in-store reductions at Entire Meals Market, entry to unique purchasing occasions — like Prime Day and Black Friday — and extra.

Nonetheless, if you happen to’d like to observe Tank vs. Martin with no Prime Video subscription, you should buy entry to the PPV combat straight up for $74.95.

As for the principle occasion itself, Davis is favored to defend the title — regardless of Martin’s undefeated file. Tank even has a better knockout charge with about 93%, in comparison with Martin’s 67% KO charge. However total, it must be a extremely scorching one on the Las Vegas Strip!

Major Card, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Light-weight: Tank Davis (champion) vs. Frank Martin — WBA light-weight title

Mild Heavyweight: David Benavidez (champion) vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk — WBC interim gentle heavyweight title

Tremendous Light-weight: Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Alberto Puello — WBC interim tremendous light-weight title (vacant)

Middleweight: Carlos Adames (champion) vs. Terrell Gausha — WBC middleweight title

Prelims, 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT

Middleweight: Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis

Tremendous Featherweight: Mark Magsayo vs. Eduardo Ramirez

Welterweight: Romain Villa vs. Ricardo Salas

Tremendous Featherweight: Justin Viloria vs. Angelo Antonio Contreras

Tremendous Bantamweight: Brayan Gonzalez vs. James Mulder

Tremendous Middleweight: Daniel Blancas vs. Aro Schwartz

Ladies’s Tremendous Featherweight: Mia Ellis vs. Margaret Whitmore

Ladies’s Featherweight: Reina Tellez vs. Beata Dudek

Light-weight: Amador Mendez vs. TBA

In case you’re seeking to attend Tank vs. Martin in individual, there are last-minute tickets nonetheless out there on resale websites like Vivid Seats. You should utilize code VAR2024 to take $20 off your ticket buy at VividSeats.com.

