We Live in Time Trailer Stars Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield





Is hitting a man along with your automotive the brand new bend and snap? Within the trailer for A24’s upcoming movie We Reside in Time, Almut (Florence Pugh) mows down Tobias (Andrew Garfield) along with her Mini Cooper. Fortunately for Pugh’s character, their collision proves to be life-changing in a superb, romantic form of approach, not in a tragic-vehicular-incident form of approach. A chat within the hospital turns right into a one-night stand. “Whether or not we prefer it or not, the clock is ticking,” Tobias says to the confusion of Almut, a chef constructing her profession. Why rush the connection? “As a result of I’m frightened there’s a really distinct and actual chance that I’m about to fall in love with you.” The years move in impressionistic photographs of the English countryside and them using bumper vehicles at a neighborhood honest; a daughter is born. We minimize to Almut with buzzed hair at a health care provider’s workplace, getting ready for most cancers remedy. A tragedy averted firstly of their story doesn’t imply a brand new tragedy could be prevented. “I’m not thinking about a remedy that by accident wastes our time,” Almut admits. The lovable and candy a part of the film units us up for one thing unhappy, we guess. We’ll have our tissues prepared this fall when the John Crowley–directed movie hits theaters.