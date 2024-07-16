What drivers had to say after NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway

Here’s what drivers stated after Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway:

Ryan Blaney — Winner: “I believe issues are simply sort of falling into place for us. I really feel like we’ve gotten to an excellent place on velocity within the final two months, particularly. I really feel like we actually had a pair races slip away from us which I assumed we had a very good shot at successful. It was good to stay to the plan as we speak and our plan was to have monitor place on the finish. I knew our automotive was quick sufficient. I’m tremendous pleased with the entire 12 workforce. The Wabash Ford Mustang was wonderful. … It’s so cool to win right here once more. I gained right here seven years in the past for my first Cup win.”

Denny Hamlin — Completed 2nd: “Monitor place is such an enormous factor. When (Ryan Blaney) jumped on that stage that we gained, that put them in entrance of us. Actually was going to be onerous to go. Not simply sufficient laps of inexperienced there in direction of the tip.

“Hats off to them. Nice run. He saved nice tempo up there in direction of the entrance. Actually onerous for me to even attempt to get near reeling him in.”

Alex Bowman — Completed third: “We struggled with our automotive loads in soiled air. As soon as we bought clear air there ultimately, I believe most of our changes sort of harm us just a little bit; simply bought too free. Happy with my No. 48 Ally Finest Associates Chevy workforce. It was a very good run; we simply wanted just a little bit extra to get to the No. 12 (Ryan Blaney). As soon as I abused the right-rear tire for therefore lengthy, it made Denny’s (Hamlin) job fairly simple to get round me. However yeah, it was a stable third-place day.”

William Byron — Completed 4th: “We had been simply sort of okay. Undoubtedly had a good No. 24 Raptor Excessive Warmth Chevy. Actually good execution and everybody did a very good job of simply conserving their heads in it. Not each scenario went our method with the technique, however we had been in a position to have respectable restarts, particularly on the finish there, and simply sort of maintained it to the tip. Undoubtedly a number of issues to dissect, however actually pleased with the workforce and simply good to get a high 5, for positive.”

Joey Logano — Completed fifth: “General, a high 5, you need to be considerably pleased with that. We had velocity there towards the tip of the race and I believe we may have run within the high two. I don’t know if we may have been higher than Ryan or not, but it surely simply took us too lengthy to get the stability proper. As soon as we bought the monitor place and the stability shut, I about wrecked it on the restart. These spots there sort of in the end value us an opportunity to win it, however total I’m pleased with the velocity that we dropped at a monitor like this. It makes me look ahead to Indy just a little bit extra the place we’ve some lengthy straightaways once more and it appeared like our automotive was respectable on the straightaways this time.”

Tyler Reddick — Completed sixth: “Stage 1 and stage 3 had been respectable for us. Stage 2 was a little bit of a wrestle. Sadly, we simply didn’t have any good restarts within the center portion there and gave up on some factors. However all in all, it was a stable day and we closed the hole to the factors lead. And clearly, Denny (Hamlin) closed in on us just a little bit. General, stable day and nice factors day.”

Bubba Wallace — Completed tenth: “It’s about factors, so we didn’t capitalize on factors, however (Ross Chastain) had a nasty day, (Ty Gibbs) had a nasty day. It was a pleasant rebound. Often, it’s the other. We begin actually good and find yourself fading and giving up loads monitor place. Right here, we had been in a position to name a very good technique and hold on. We simply didn’t have the automotive. The 6 (Brad Keselowski) drove it down into (flip) one and I used to be going to race the heck out of him and I spotted I used to be going to crash and he was going to maintain going. It’s fairly eye-opening of how far we’re off. Going to have a very good debrief tomorrow. All in all, I used to be attempting to have enjoyable the primary phases, that’s what I stated I used to be going to do. Was attempting my butt off and right here we’re.”

Chase Briscoe — Completed fifteenth: “It was sort of a good day. We weren’t nice, actually all weekend, from a velocity standpoint – like I didn’t assume we had been going to be adequate to win. However I assumed we made our automotive fairly a bit higher, honestly, all through the weekend, which is absolutely encouraging. I assumed we bought the stability fairly good. We simply didn’t actually have the uncooked velocity like a number of the different guys. I assumed we sort of maximized our day, for probably the most half. We had been possibly a few positions higher. General, it was not a nasty day. Not an excellent day, not a nasty day.”

Daniel Suarez — Completed sixteenth: “It was an up-and-down day for the No. 99 Worldwide Categorical Chevy workforce. We didn’t have as a lot velocity as we thought we’d have. We had been OK in clear air, however in site visitors, for some motive we struggled loads … I really feel like greater than the competitors. General, there have been a couple of issues we may do higher, however we completed sixteenth. We’ll take that for the automotive we had and the velocity we confirmed as we speak. Yesterday, I assumed we had been going to be just a little bit higher, however we’ll return; analyze all the things and get higher for subsequent time.”

Josh Berry — Completed twentieth: “It was simply up and down. We had a few errors that sort of put us again, misplaced some monitor place, simply bought off sequence. It appeared just like the automotive was sturdy at occasions, however total it simply wanted to be just a little bit higher and just a little extra constant to get a very good end. However we survived and had a good day.”

AJ Allmendinger — Completed twenty first: “Exhausting fought day. I assumed we had been respectable all through the center of the race there, however we by no means may get on the proper aspect of the technique to get monitor place. Getting caught up in that wreck in direction of the tip broken the racecar little bit and precipitated us to lose some velocity. We did what we may to salvage our day.”

Justin Haley — Completed twenty second: “We ended up with a good end for what we began the weekend with. We had a troublesome time in apply and qualifying, and that carried over just a little to the race. It simply felt like possibly we didn’t fairly have the velocity of some others in order that’s one thing we’ll need to look into. However Chris (Lawson, crew chief) and the workforce did a very good job of attempting to get the automotive to a spot the place I may nonetheless make one thing out of the day. I want we may’ve gotten one other high 20, however we’ve bought yet one more race earlier than the break and an opportunity to take pleasure in a very good end over the day without work.”

Austin Dillon — Completed Twenty third: “It was an extended day at Pocono Raceway for our Boot Barn Chevrolet workforce, however I’m pleased with everybody at RCR and ECR for not giving up throughout difficult circumstances and dealing onerous all through the race to try to make changes. We had a quick Chevy, however we misplaced our brakes in stage 1. It was irritating as a result of we had been sooner than the automobiles in entrance of us, however we couldn’t do a lot with out brakes. We’re not precisely positive what was happening. We managed the most effective we may with what we had and in some way salvaged a Twenty third-place end. We’ll return to the store and consider.”

Daniel Hemric — Completed twenty fifth: “We battled a tight-handling No. 31 Poppy Financial institution Chevrolet. I brushed the wall, which bent the toe hyperlink. Sadly, the half ultimately failed and ended our day a couple of laps early. I’m pleased with the struggle in our workforce to maintain going till the very finish.”

Cody Ware — Completed twenty sixth: “I felt like we had made some actually good progress with the dealing with of the automotive and I felt fairly comfy with what we had, particularly as we began to get extra cautions and possibilities to maintain up with our changes. Sadly, we prevented all the carnage on monitor solely to have a bit of rotor or one thing knock a gap in our radiator. The workforce did all the things they might to get us again on the market and we made the most effective of our scenario till the tip.”

Ryan Preece — Completed thirtieth: “All I do know is we had a extremely good automotive, began off to be a very good day, then we bought put again within the pack, and that’s what you find yourself getting.”

Kyle Busch — Completed thirty second: “I simply wish to give due to all of our companions. Everyone at RCR, ECR, zone, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Lucas Oil, Chevrolet.. all people that helps us. We’re having the chance to go on the market and have some enjoyable; attempt to proceed to work on our program and construct all the things up. It’s simply unlucky circumstances. Thanks to Rowdy Nation, all of the followers and all people for his or her continued assist. We’ll return to work and prepare for Indianapolis.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — Completed thirty third: “I’ve no clue what occurred. I used to be within the high lane. My workforce stated the No. 8 (Kyle Busch) in some way ended up within the grass and got here throughout the monitor. I don’t understand how that occurred. I really feel like from the place we began the day, our technique was good. The velocity in our No. 47 Sugarlands Sippin’ Cream Chevy was respectable. We had been contained in the top-20, actually, the entire second-half of the race. I assumed we had been in good place. We had been on 4 tires there, whereas there have been a number of guys on two. I hoped that was going to repay afterward in that run, however we didn’t actually get an opportunity to see how that may work out.”

Todd Gilliland — Completed thirty fourth: “We fought with just a little little bit of brake shake by apply and just a little firstly of the race. About 5 laps earlier than that, my brake pedal began getting just a little bit lengthy. Then it simply blew in the midst of the straightaway. I’ve by no means had that earlier than. We’ve been actually fortunate. We’ve had some rather well constructed Ford Mustangs popping out of Entrance Row Motorsports and haven’t had many mechanical points the final three years. I thank these guys for giving us nice automobiles. We’ll hold battling. Undoubtedly not our greatest day to start with and we’ve a number of work to do however we are going to attempt to study from it.”

Ross Chastain — Completed thirty sixth: “I simply flat spun out. We had been all sliding round, however I simply spun out. “It felt prefer it occurred in gradual movement. Yeah, clearly annoyed with myself, however can’t take it again now.”

Noah Gragson — Completed thirty seventh: “I simply bought unfastened in flip one. We had been battling and simply bought unfastened. No person bought into me. I used to be on their own. I used to be simply attempting to make it till we bought to the warning and will tighten it up just a little bit but it surely simply took off on me. It’s positively a bummer being out tremendous early within the race however due to Overstock.com, and this entire 10 workforce. It hasn’t actually been the weekend we hoped for by apply and qualifying and now into the race being out so early.”