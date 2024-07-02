Connect with us

News

What is Dallas getting in 4-time champion player

Published

1 day ago

on

By

March 23, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots the basketball against Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) during the third quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
The Dallas Mavericks simply took a swing at buying the lacking piece they want for a championship. They’re poised to amass Klay Thompson from Golden State.

One of many biggest shooters in NBA historical past, Thompson advanced right into a sixth-man function final season, his thirteenth with Golden State. That tenure was the second-longest by any NBA participant with the identical workforce, subsequent to his teammate Steph Curry.

Dallas, coming off its run to the NBA Finals, the place it misplaced to Boston, is sending Josh Inexperienced to Charlotte as a part of the multi-team deal, which, as of Monday afternoon, was not accomplished.

What was the Klay Thompson commerce?

Particulars aren’t full, however Dallas is sending Josh Inexperienced to Charlotte, which is sending two second-round picks to the Mavericks. A kind of picks may ultimately find yourself with Golden State.

Inexperienced averaged 11.4 minutes per sport for Dallas final season when he scored 2.6 factors per sport.

