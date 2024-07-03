News
What Laughable Fresh Hell Is This ‘Hellboy: The Crooked Man’ Trailer?
I’m having a tough time believing that the Hellboy reboot with David Harbour within the lead is 5 years previous and got here out prior to the pandemic as a result of it implies that we can’t pin its dismal $21 million home field workplace (on a $50 million finances) on COVID-19. That it flopped was not likely a fluke. It was a message from moviegoers that they weren’t .
And but, right here we’re, 5 years later, with one other reboot of the franchise in what appears like a movie made to not succeed however to retain the rights to some IP. This appears horrible. It comes from Brian Taylor, one half of the duo (together with Mark Neveldine) answerable for the catastrophic failures that the place Jonah Hex and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, back-to-back failures that clearly broke up the directing workforce and put them in directing jail for over a decade.
Hellboy: The Crooked Man won’t revive Brian Taylor’s directing profession. The minute-long trailer options Jack Kesy (The Pressure, Claws) as our new Hellboy, together with a solid that features Jefferson White (finest generally known as Jimmy in Yellowstone) and nobody else I’ve heard of. It appears laughably dangerous.
Hellboy: The Crooked Man is “coming quickly,” although I very a lot doubt anybody will put it in a movie show.
