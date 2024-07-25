Connect with us

What to know about Listeria outbreak, NC

18 hours ago

An outbreak of Listeria has been reported in 12 states, inflicting 28 hospitalizations and two deaths to date in response to the Facilities for Illness Management. Victims of the outbreak, linked to sliced deli meats by CDC investigations, embody one affected person in North Carolina and one other two in neighboring Virginia.

In accordance the CDC, sufferers sick with Listeria have recounted consuming meats sliced at deli counters in grocery shops, delis and different meals outlets. Here is what we all know up to now on the outbreak.

Extra:NC has a number of the most harmful roads within the US: See how Western NC counties rank

Listeria deli meat manufacturers

Whereas there seems to be a transparent hyperlink to meats sliced at deli counters, investigators haven’t but reported any particular shops or manufacturers of sliced meat that could be contaminated with Listeria.

