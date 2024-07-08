What to know about symptoms, latest CDC data

The KP.3 COVID-19 variant is continuous to steer because the dominant variant, the most recent Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention (CDC) knowledge reveals.

For a two-week interval beginning on June 23 and ending on July 6, the CDC’s Nowcast knowledge tracker confirmed the projections of the COVID-19 variants. The KP.3 variant accounted for 36.9% of constructive infections adopted by KP.2 at 24.4%.

“Estimates predict that KP.3 is the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variant making up 31.2 to 43% of viruses nationally. KP.3 is projected to proceed rising as proportions of the variants that trigger COVID-19,” CDC Spokesperson, Rosa Norman, advised USA TODAY in an announcement. “KP.3 advanced from JN.1, which was the foremost viral lineage circulating since December 2023.”

The info additionally reveals that the brand new variant LB.1 has fallen again 3% by accounting for 14.5% of instances however was beforehand at 17.5% of infections. JN.1, the earlier ring chief since 2023, solely had 1.0% of constructive instances which is a 0.6% lower from the earlier two-week interval.

On July 2, the CDC stated that the COVID-19 infections are rising in 39 states, secure or unsure in 10 states and declining in zero.

Right here’s what it is advisable to know concerning the KP.3 variant.

Extra COVID-19 Information:Do you have to get the up to date COVID-19 vaccine? See present pointers from CDC.

What’s the KP.3 variant?

Like JN.1 and “FLiRT” variants KP.1.1 and KP.2, KP.3 is an identical pressure. Norman stated that the KP.3 variant is, “a sublineage of the JN.1 lineage” which comes from the Omicron variant.

Signs of COVID-19

The CDC has not stated if KP.3 has its personal particular signs. Norman stated the signs related to KP.3 are just like these from JN.1. Nonetheless, the federal government company outlines the fundamental signs of COVID-19 on its web site. These signs can seem between two to 14 days after publicity to the virus and might vary from gentle to extreme.

These are among the signs of COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or problem respiration

Fatigue

Muscle or physique aches

Headache

Lack of style or scent

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nostril

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

The CDC stated it is best to search medical consideration you probably have the next signs:

Bother respiration

Persistent ache or strain within the chest

New confusion

Incapability to wake or keep awake

Pale, grey or blue-colored pores and skin, lips, or nail beds

How can we defend ourselves from KP.3 and different variants?

The CDC recommends for everybody ages 6 months and older, with some exceptions, obtain an up to date 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine to guard towards the illness, regardless whether or not or not you have got beforehand been vaccinated towards the virus.

CDC knowledge reveals the COVID-19 take a look at positivity by state

CDC knowledge reveals which states has the bottom and highest COVID-19 positivity charges from June 29 to July 5, 2024.

Cannot see the map? Click on right here to view it.

Throughout the previous week COVID-19 take a look at positivity has risen 9%, the CDC knowledge reveals.

Adjustments in COVID-19 take a look at positivity inside every week

Based mostly on knowledge collected by the CDC it confirmed that 5 states had the largest improve of 4.7% in constructive COVID-19 instances from June 29 to July 5, 2024.

This is the record of states and their modifications in COVID-19 positivity for the previous week.

State Change in COVID-19 take a look at positivity in (%) Alabama +2.6 Alaska +3.4 Arizona +2.1 Arkansas +4.7 California +2.1 Colorado +2.6 Connecticut +0.7 Delaware +2.3 District of Columbia +2.3 Florida +2.6 Georgia +2.6 Hawaii +2.1 Idaho +3.4 Illinois +2.9 Indiana +2.9 Iowa +2.3 Kansas +2.3 Kentucky +2.6 Louisiana +4.7 Maine +0.7 Maryland +2.3 Massachusetts +0.7 Michigan +2.9 Minnesota +2.9 Mississippi +2.6 Missouri +2.3 Montana +2.6 Nebraska +2.3 Nevada +2.1 New Hampshire +0.7 New Jersey +2.2 New Mexico +4.7 New York +2.2 North Carolina +2.6 North Dakota +2.6 Ohio +2.9 Oklahoma +4.7 Oregon +3.4 Pennsylvania +2.3 Puerto Rico +2.2 Rhode Island +0.7 South Carolina +2.6 South Dakota +1.5 Tennessee +2.6 Texas +4.7 Utah +2.6 Vermont +0.7 Virginia +2.3 Washington +3.4 West Virginia +2.3 Wisconsin +2.9 Wyoming +2.6 Supply: CDC

Ahjané Forbes is a reporter on the Nationwide Trending Group at USA TODAY. Ahjané covers breaking information, automotive recollects, crime, well being, lottery and public coverage tales. E-mail her at [email protected] . Comply with her on Instagram, Threads and X (Twitter) @forbesfineest.

Contributing: Emily DeLetter