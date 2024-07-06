What we know about the South Padre Island bite victims

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas – A number of beachgoers on South Padre Island had been attacked by the identical shark on Independence Day, a time when the island is stuffed with locals and out-of-town guests for the vacation.

4 individuals injured

Texas Recreation wardens confirmed two individuals had been bitten, a 3rd individual was grazed and a fourth man was injured warding off a shark on South Padre Island on Thursday.

CNN reported two off-duty U.S. Border Patrol brokers pulled a sufferer from the water and utilized a tourniquet to the individual’s leg.

Rayner Cardenas instructed KRGV his son-in-law was pulled underwater by the shark.

“Began swimming in the direction of him, and he jumped out of the water and began saying, ‘Shark! Shark!’ And that’s when adrenaline kicked in, and I went proper after him.”

Cardenas saved his son-in-law by carrying him out of the water onto shore.

Brian McDaniel, who witnessed the aftermath, instructed KRGV, “How is that this truly occurring proper now? It was very surreal.”

Nereyda Bazaldua instructed CNN she noticed her 18-year-old daughter, Victoria, and her different kids run out of the water.

Victoria had blood operating down her leg after a couple of of the shark’s tooth scratched her leg, CNN reported. Bazaldua stated her daughter’s wound was minor and never deep. They plan on getting Victoria a tetanus shot.

All the assaults had been believed to have been related to the identical shark, in accordance with Texas Recreation Warden Captain Chris Dowdy.

Shark assault response

South Padre Island police had been first referred to as to the 4100 block of Gulf Boulevard round 11 a.m. on Thursday for a extreme shark chew to a person’s leg.

Police and hearth division personnel offered first support on the scene earlier than the person was transported to a Brownsville hospital.

In all, state park and wildlife officers stated two victims had been taken to the hospital. One of many victims obtained remedy in Brownsville, whereas the opposite was airlifted to an unknown location for additional remedy.

“Native sport wardens and members of the Texas Recreation Warden Marine Tactical Operations Group assisted in patrolling the seaside by boat and land patrol whereas DPS patrolled the world by helicopter and SPI PD and Cameron County rangers assisted with crowd management on the seaside,” Texas Parks and Wildlife Division stated in a information launch.

TPWD stated shark encounters of this nature will not be widespread in Texas, and sharks could mistake individuals for meals.

What occurs subsequent

Dowdy stated the shark escaped to open waters, and there have been no plans to include it.

TPWD stated in case you encounter massive colleges of bait close to the shore, it may point out a predator is close by. You must stay calm and exit the water to attend for the animal to move.

Cameron County Decide Eddie Trevino Jr. stated the county could be working with the Metropolis of South Padre Island, and state and federal businesses to patrol the seashores.

“This can be a horrendous occasion, the County will proceed to supply all assets wanted to maintain our households protected to the perfect of our skills. We vastly respect the help of our metropolis, state, and federal companions on this effort,” Trevino stated.

Learn extra: