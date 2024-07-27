Connect with us

News

When does US women’s soccer team play? How to watch vs Zambia

Published

12 hours ago

on

By

When does US women's soccer team play? How to watch vs Zambia
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

After the U.S. males’s Olympic soccer crew acquired issues going Wednesday, it is the ladies’s flip as america Girls’s Nationwide Staff (USWNT) make their debut within the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday afternoon.

The USWNT is aiming for his or her first aim medal on the Summer time Video games in 12 years the place they gained a 3rd consecutive gold medal on the London Olympics in 2012.

Their first match might be in opposition to fellow Group B competitor Zambia.

NJ OLYMPIANS:See the New Jersey athletes competing in 2024 Paris Olympics

With kickoff quickly approaching, this is methods to watch, stream and extra for the U.S. girls’s soccer opening matchup within the 2024 Paris Olympics in opposition to Zambia on Thursday:

What time, channel is U.S. girls’s soccer vs. Zambia?

The USWNT debut within the Summer time Video games in opposition to Zambia will get underway this afternoon at 3 p.m. ET on USA Community.

If you do not have cable or entry to channels, the Olympics might be broadcast on akin to NBC, USA Community, CNBC, Golf Channel and E!, there is not any must sweat as FuboTV presently gives a free, seven-day trial to new subscribers of the streaming service.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending