When does US women’s soccer team play? How to watch vs Zambia

After the U.S. males’s Olympic soccer crew acquired issues going Wednesday, it is the ladies’s flip as america Girls’s Nationwide Staff (USWNT) make their debut within the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday afternoon.

The USWNT is aiming for his or her first aim medal on the Summer time Video games in 12 years the place they gained a 3rd consecutive gold medal on the London Olympics in 2012.

Their first match might be in opposition to fellow Group B competitor Zambia.

With kickoff quickly approaching, this is methods to watch, stream and extra for the U.S. girls’s soccer opening matchup within the 2024 Paris Olympics in opposition to Zambia on Thursday:

What time, channel is U.S. girls’s soccer vs. Zambia?

The USWNT debut within the Summer time Video games in opposition to Zambia will get underway this afternoon at 3 p.m. ET on USA Community.

If you do not have cable or entry to channels, the Olympics might be broadcast on akin to NBC, USA Community, CNBC, Golf Channel and E!, there is not any must sweat as FuboTV presently gives a free, seven-day trial to new subscribers of the streaming service.

Find out how to stream 2024 Paris Olympics

Everything of the 2024 Olympics might be streaming on two platforms, by way of Peacock and nbcolympics.com.

U.S. girls’s soccer Olympic roster

Not like the roster restriction on the boys’s facet, there is not any such guidelines for the USWNT, who’ve already gained the Concacaf Womens Gold Cup and the SheBelieves Cup in 2024.

The U.S. Nationwide crew has eight wins, a loss and three attracts in 12 matches this yr and have an general document of 27-4-7 within the Olympics, most by an nation within the historical past of ladies’s soccer on the Olympics.

NJ/NY Gotham FC has essentially the most representatives on this Olympic roster, with six gamers making the roster to play in France.

This is your complete 18-player roster for the USWNT on the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Goalkeepers: Casey Murphy and Alyssa Naeher

Defenders: Tierna Davidson, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Casey Krueger, Jenna Nighswonger and Emily Sonnett

Midfielders: Korbin Albert, Sam Coffey, Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle

Forwards: Crystal Dunn, Trinity Rodman, Jaedyn Shaw, Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson and Lynn Williams

Alternates: Croix Bethune, Jane Campbell, Hal Hershfelt and Emily Sams

USWNT soccer group play schedule for 2024 Paris Olympics

Following their match in opposition to Zambia, the U.S. girls’s soccer crew should extra group stage video games. This is the schedule and time for these two contests in group play:

July 28 at 3 p.m.: USWNT vs. Germany

July 31 at 1 p.m.: USWNT vs. Australia

Knockout stage for ladies’s soccer in 2024 Paris Olympics

This is the total schedule for the knockout spherical for ladies’s soccer within the Summer time Video games:

Quarterfinals: Aug. 3

Semifinals: Aug. 6

Bronze Medal sport: Aug. 9

Gold medal sport: Aug. 10

