When is the DNC 2024? Who will replace Joe Biden as convention nears

Because the Democratic Nationwide Conference nears, all eyes are on who will substitute Joe Biden after the president introduced Sunday, July 21, he’ll finish his pursuit of a second time period.

Biden made the announcement from his residence in Rehoboth Seashore, Del., the place he is self-isolated since testing optimistic for COVID-19 Thursday night time.

In the meantime, the Republican Nationwide Conference commenced in Milwaukee, Wisconsin the place Donald Trump formally accepted the social gathering’s nomination and introduced Ohio Sen. JD Vance. The RNC started July 15 solely a day after an assassination try towards the previous president at a marketing campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

This is what we all know concerning the 2024 Democratic Nationwide Conference.

When is the 2024 DNC?

The DNC might be held from Monday, Aug. 19 by means of Thursday, Aug 22.

The place is the 2024 DNC?

The 2024 DNC might be held on the United Heart in Chicago.

When was the final time the DNC was held in Chicago?

That is the primary time the conference might be held there since 1996, when former President Invoice Clinton was nominated for his second time period. Earlier than that, the final time it was held there was in 1968 when there have been protests stemming from america’ involvement within the Vietnam Warfare.

This would be the twelfth time the DNC has been held in Chicago.

The place was the final DNC held?

The final DNC was held nearly in Wilmington, Delaware, the place Biden formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president.

What occurs on the DNC?

Delegates for the Democratic Celebration will journey to the DNC to formally nominate the Democratic presidential and vice-presidential candidates for the 2024 election. Delegates from every state and U.S. territory will vote primarily based on their main election outcomes.

Why Joe Biden dropped out of the election?

Requires Biden to step down due the looks of decline well being started in late June following his debate efficiency towards Trump, the place he stumbled over phrases and corrected himself with numbers. Biden’s group initially attributed his raspy voice to a chilly, but additionally blamed jet lag from latest travels abroad for his poor efficiency on stage.

Biden has mentioned a number of occasions that he is not going to resign and that he’s the correct individual for the job.

Who may substitute Biden because the nominee?

Vice President Kamala Harris seems to be the main candidate to exchange Biden because the Democratic Celebration’s nominee within the 2024 election.

Others who may throw their title into the ring embody Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Marianne Williamson is technically nonetheless within the race after unsuspending her marketing campaign in late February. Nevertheless, she has acquired zero delegates. Rep. Dean Phillips (D- MN) dropped out after Tremendous Tuesday, receiving 4 delegates total.

Joe Biden endorses Harris

Throughout his announcement, Biden endorsed Harris because the Democratic nominee in a separate assertion on X. He mentioned he would communicate to the nation later this week to supply extra particulars about his choice.

When is the presidential election?

The 2024 presidential election might be Tuesday, Nov. 5.