When is the presidential debate 2024? Date, time and how to stream

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will go head-to-head this week for the first presidential debate of the 2024 cycle.

The 2 frontrunners for the White Home this 12 months are two males who’re well-known within the political and media enviornment alike. The 2 will take part within the 90-minute debate in Atlanta which shall be completely different from previous presidential debates in that there shall be no studio viewers, based on host CNN.

The primary in-person debate continues to be giving many 2020 deja vu. Here is when the controversy will occur and the place you possibly can stream it.

What time is the presidential debate?

The primary presidential debate will happen Thursday, June 27, at 7 p.m. Mountain time at CNN’s studios in Georgia.

The place can I watch the primary presidential debate between Biden and Trump?

When you have cable, you possibly can watch the dwell debate on CNN, CNN Worldwide, CNN en Español and CNN Max.

The place can I stream the presidential debate?

The talk will stream on CNN.com. USA TODAY will even stream it through YouTube on Thursday, June 27, at 9 p.m. ET. Discover the hyperlink right here.

Who’s moderating the primary presidential debate between Trump and Biden?

CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will reasonable the primary presidential debate for 2024, based on CNN’s pressroom.

What are the foundations for the CNN presidential debate?

Together with not having a studio viewers, each campaigns have agreed to don’t have any interplay with marketing campaign employees, no use of notes and to not interrupt one another through the debate, based on a launch from CNN.

Microphones shall be muted aside from that candidate’s allotted time to talk. The moderators “will use all instruments at their disposal to implement timing and guarantee a civilized dialogue,” based on the community.

Who’s operating for president 2024?

Together with Biden and Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is operating as an Impartial and Chase Oliver is operating beneath the Libertarian Get together.

Kennedy and Oliver is not going to be collaborating within the debate.

What are the {qualifications} to take part in a presidential debate?

To qualify for participation, CNN writes that presidential candidates should meet the next standards:

Fulfill the necessities outlined in Article II, Part 1 of the Structure

File a Assertion of Candidacy with the Federal Election Fee

A candidate’s identify should seem on a ample variety of state ballots to achieve the 270 electoral vote threshold to win the presidency previous to the eligibility deadline

Agree to simply accept the foundations and format of the controversy

Obtain at the very least 15% in 4 separate nationwide polls of registered or doubtless voters that meet CNN’s requirements for reporting.

When can we vote for president?

The Common Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Have official candidates been introduced for 2024 presidential race?

Not but.

Trump and Biden are the presumptive Republican and Democratic nominees for president. They’re anticipated to be formally nominated throughout every get together’s conference this summer season.

Democrats will make an official presidential nomination both at a digital roll name forward of the Democratic Nationwide Conference or on the Democratic Nationwide Conference in Chicago in August. Republicans will make an official presidential nomination on the Republican Nationwide Conference in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in July.

Supply: The Tennessean