When is the presidential debate 2024? Date, time and how to stream

Signs promoting the debate between U.S. President Joe Biden and his rival Donald Trump are erected around the venue at CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. June 24, 2024. REUTERS/Megan Varner
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will go head-to-head this week for the first presidential debate of the 2024 cycle.

The 2 frontrunners for the White Home this 12 months are two males who’re well-known within the political and media enviornment alike. The 2 will take part within the 90-minute debate in Atlanta which shall be completely different from previous presidential debates in that there shall be no studio viewers, based on host CNN.

The primary in-person debate continues to be giving many 2020 deja vu. Here is when the controversy will occur and the place you possibly can stream it.

What time is the presidential debate?

The primary presidential debate will happen Thursday, June 27, at 7 p.m. Mountain time at CNN’s studios in Georgia.

The place can I watch the primary presidential debate between Biden and Trump?

When you have cable, you possibly can watch the dwell debate on CNN, CNN Worldwide, CNN en Español and CNN Max.

Combination picture showing U.S. President Joe Biden delivering remarks on lowering costs for American families, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., March 19, 2024 and Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump taking the stage during a campaign rally in Atkinson, New Hampshire, U.S., January 16, 2024. The two will face off in a debate on June 27, 2024.

The place can I stream the presidential debate?

The talk will stream on CNN.com. USA TODAY will even stream it through YouTube on Thursday, June 27, at 9 p.m. ET. Discover the hyperlink right here.

Who’s moderating the primary presidential debate between Trump and Biden?

CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will reasonable the primary presidential debate for 2024, based on CNN’s pressroom.

FILE PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden answers a question as President Donald Trump listens during the second and final presidential debate at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., October 22, 2020. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

What are the foundations for the CNN presidential debate?

Together with not having a studio viewers, each campaigns have agreed to don’t have any interplay with marketing campaign employees, no use of notes and to not interrupt one another through the debate, based on a launch from CNN.

Microphones shall be muted aside from that candidate’s allotted time to talk. The moderators “will use all instruments at their disposal to implement timing and guarantee a civilized dialogue,” based on the community.

