Where to watch Slovenia vs. Denmark: UEFA Euro 2024 Group C live online, TV, pick and odds

Semifinalists on the final European Championships three years in the past, Denmark arrive in Germany with an undercurrent of expectations that they at the least fulfil the position of darkish horses forward of their opening recreation in opposition to Slovenia on Sunday. Kasper Hjulmand’s aspect don’t lack for expertise however struggled to make a serious impression on the 2022 World Cup and hardly set their qualifying group alight both.

Certainly it was solely a greater face to face document that noticed them beat Sunday’s opponents Slovenia to high spot of their qualifying group, Thomas Delaney’s second half strike in Copenhagen sufficient to slay The Dragons, who held off competitors from Finland and Kazakhstan to succeed in their first main match in 14 years. With Jan Oblak and Benjamin Sesko within the aspect Slovenia have distinction makers at each ends of the pitch, will that be sufficient to get the sting over a aspect who’re favored to return out second in Group C? Right here is how one can watch the match and what it’s essential to know:

Viewing info

Date: Sunday, June 16 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 16 | 12 p.m. ET Location: MHP Enviornment — Stuttgart, Germany

MHP Enviornment — Stuttgart, Germany TV: Fox Sports activities 1 | Stay stream: Fubo (attempt at no cost)

Fox Sports activities 1 | Fubo (attempt at no cost) Odds: Slovenia +450; Draw +250; Denmark -138

Group C outlook

Denmark could have their eye on establishing themselves because the group’s early pacesetters, significantly with their probably rivals Serbia and England dealing with off in Gelsenkirchen in a while Sunday. The latter are favorites to win the group however Denmark pushed them shut within the Euro 2020 semifinals and could have the prospect to do one higher in Frankfurt on June 20. Slovenia may be underdogs to flee the group however Matjaz Kek’s aspect have been in spectacular type over the past yr, their solely defeat coming away in Denmark whereas they beat the USA and Portugal in friendlies this yr.

Golazo Community’s Morning Footy previews: Group C

Staff information

Slovenia: Previous to the warmup pleasant in opposition to Armenia final week, former Atalanta ahead Josip Ilicic had not performed for his nationwide aspect since November 2021, a interval riven by each accidents and psychological well being travails for the 36 yr outdated. Now again in his homeland and in nice type for Maribor, he marked his return with a objective and will but have a major position to play even whether it is off the bench for Kek, who is anticipated to flank Sesko with Andraz Sporar and former Brighton prospect Jan Mlakar.

Attainable Slovenia XI: Oblak; Karnicik, Brekalo, Bijol, Janza; Horvat, Cerin, Elsnik; Sporar, Sesko, Mlakar

Denmark: Hjulmand’s aspect have been in spectacular type of their pre-tournament friendlies, successful Scandanavian match-ups with each Sweden and Norway. Christian Eriksen began each these video games, the clearest signal but {that a} disappointing season with Manchester United is just not going to maintain him from a pivotal position with the nationwide staff. One other veteran, Simon Kjaer, is just not anticipated to have overcome his muscular concern in time to characteristic within the opening recreation.

Attainable Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Maehle, Hojbjerg, Norgaard, Kristiansen; Eriksen; Wind, Hojlund

Prediction

Provided that these two sides twice confronted off in very current reminiscence this could possibly be a reasonably cagey match, determined by the odd objective. Denmark ought to nearly be adequate to verify they’re those to get it. PICK: Slovenia 0, Denmark 1