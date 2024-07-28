Which Olympics events are Katie Ledecky swimming in? Here’s how and when to watch her next heat

Katie Ledecky of america prepares to compete within the Girls’s 800m freestyle ultimate on Day Eight of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Group Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 22, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Sarah Stier/Getty Pictures



Ten-time Olympic medalist Katie Ledecky might be competing on the 2024 Summer time Olympics in Paris. One of the crucial embellished feminine swimmers of all time, the 27-year-old is competing in her fourth Olympic Video games the place she’ll hope to win her eighth gold medal.

Hold studying under to learn how to look at Katie Ledecky go for gold on the Paris Summer time Olympics.

How and when to look at Katie Ledecky’s swimming occasions on the 2024 Summer time Olympics

Girls’s swimming occasions on the Summer time Olympics are scheduled to happen from July 27, 2024 to August 4, 2024. Swimming will air on NBC and USA Community. Peacock will livestream each occasion of the Paris 2024 Olympics, together with the opening and shutting ceremonies.

You possibly can soar to Katie Ledecky’s full schedule by clicking right here. She is more likely to swim on Saturday, July 27 at 5:00 a.m. ET and a pair of:52 p.m. ET.

NBC, USA Community, E!, CNBC and Golf Channel. USA Community will air all Olympic occasions, together with swimming.

How you can watch Katie Ledecky’s swimming occasions on the Summer time Olympic Video games with out cable

Whereas many cable packages embody NBC and the opposite channels broadcasting the 2024 Summer time Olympics, it is easy to look at the 2024 Summer time Olympics if these channels aren’t included in your cable TV subscription, or if you do not have cable in any respect. Your finest choices for watching are under. (Streaming choices would require an web supplier.)

Watch each occasion of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Peacock

Stream the 2024 Summer time Olympic Video games on Sling TV



Watch the 2024 Summer time Olympics airing on community TV with Fubo



Watch the 2024 Summer time Olympics on Hulu + Reside TV



Watch the 2024 Summer time Olympic Video games dwell with a digital HDTV antenna

2024 Summer time Olympic Video games: Katie Ledecky’s competitors schedule

Katie Ledecky of america reacts after the Girls's 200m freestyle ultimate on Day Three of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Group Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Maddie Meyer/Getty Pictures



Ledecky’s competitors schedule begins on Saturday, July 27 and concludes on Saturday, August 3. Ledecky will seemingly compete within the following occasions and days,

All instances Japanese

Saturday, July 27, 2024

Girls’s 400-meter freestyle heats at 5 a.m.

Girls’s 400-meter freestyle ultimate at 2:52 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Girls’s 1500-meter freestyle heats at 5 a.m.

Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Girls’s 1500-meter freestyle ultimate at 3:09 p.m.

Thursday, August 1, 2024

Girls’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay preliminary at 5 a.m.

Girls’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay ultimate at 3:49 p.m.

Friday, August 2, 2024

Girls’s 800-meter freestyle heats at 5 a.m.

Saturday, August 3, 2024

Girls’s 800-meter freestyle ultimate at 3:08 p.m.

What data does Katie Ledecky maintain?

Although Ledecky beforehand held the world file for the 400m freestyle, she at the moment holds the world file for 2 of the 4 occasions during which she’ll be competing — the 800m freestyle (8 minutes, 4.79 seconds) and the 1500m freestyle (15:20.48).