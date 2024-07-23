News
Whit Merrifield agrees to deal with Braves
A day after dropping Ozzie Albies to a left wrist fracture, the Braves made a pair of strikes geared toward mitigating the lack of their three-time All-Star second baseman.
Atlanta signed utility man Whit Merrifield to a Main League contract on Monday and recalled its No. 5 prospect, Nacho Alvarez Jr., from Triple-A. Merrifield, a three-time All-Star himself, was launched by the Phillies on July 12 after hitting .199 with a .572 OPS in 53 video games. He is anticipated to offer infield depth for the Braves.
Alvarez, primarily a shortstop to date within the Minors, is anticipated to play second base for Atlanta. In 76 video games this season between Double-A and Triple-A, Alvarez has hit .293 with seven homers, 39 RBIs and an .818 OPS. Since his promotion to Triple-A on June 12, he is hit .336 with a 1.007 OPS in 28 video games.
The lack of Albies was the second harm blow for the Braves on Sunday. Atlanta additionally misplaced All-Star left-hander Max Fried with left forearm neuritis, which is anticipated to maintain him out of motion for not less than two weeks. And people two setbacks have been simply the newest in what’s been a season of obstacles for the Braves.
“It will get to some extent the place it’s type of excessive somewhat bit,” supervisor Brian Snitker informed reporters after Sunday’s sport. “Depth will cowl to an extent, however after some time, it’s exhausting.”
