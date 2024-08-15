White Sox stun Yankees 12-2 for Grady Sizemore’s first win

CHICAGO — Gavin Sheets matched a profession excessive with 4 hits and drove in 4 runs, Korey Lee and Brooks Baldwin homered and the Chicago White Sox gave interim supervisor Grady Sizemore his first win, pounding the New York Yankees 12-2 Monday evening after shedding 24 of 25.

The White Sox set season highs for runs and with 18 hits after dropping their first two video games below Sizemore, who took over when the White Sox fired Pedro Grifol on Thursday. That they had misplaced three straight since beating Oakland to cease a 21-game skid that matched an American League file.

The White Sox entered the day with the worst file in MLB, and the Yankees entered the day with a share of the perfect file. In keeping with the Elias Sports activities Bureau, that is the primary time since Sept. 27, 1934 {that a} crew with the worst file in MLB defeated the crew with the perfect file by 10-plus runs in July or later. The profitable crew that day was the White Sox, who blanked the Detroit Tigers 11-0. These are the one two occasions it is occurred up to now 100 years.

“It was superb, a lot enjoyable,” Sizemore stated in his postgame media availability. “These previous few video games, I am simply so pleased with these guys, the best way they performed. The power, simply every part, I do know I simply preserve saying the identical factor. However I simply could not be happier for the fellows.”

Lee related main off a two-run fourth in opposition to Yankees starter Luis Gil. Baldwin capped a six-run seventh with a three-run drive in opposition to Enyel De Los Santos that made it 11-2.

Sheets hit RBI doubles in a two-run first, within the fifth in opposition to Tim Hill and within the seventh off De Los Santos. He additionally scored within the inning on a single by Dominic Fletcher and singled in a run within the eighth.

Andrew Vaughn had 4 hits and scored twice, serving to the White Sox take out a crew that got here in tied with the Baltimore Orioles for baseball’s finest file.

“I am glad they’ve simply been exhibiting up,” Sizemore stated. “They’re coming to play, they’re enjoying laborious they usually’re battling. It was only a nice crew effort.”

New York’s Aaron Decide doubled in a run within the first in opposition to rookie Ky Bush. He got here a number of toes in need of his three hundredth dwelling run and a grand slam when he hit a fly to the warning monitor within the second.

Bush allowed two runs and 6 hits over 4⅔ innings in his second main league begin. The 24-year-old left-hander walked seven and threw 97 pitches after shedding at Oakland final week in his debut.

Touki Toussaint (1-2) bought the win in aid, recording 4 outs.

Gil (12-6) threw 98 pitches in 4 innings, permitting 4 runs and 7 hits. The 26-year-old right-hander walked two.

“Each time you lose, it is a missed alternative,” New York supervisor Aaron Boone stated. “We’re enjoying for lots every single day, so it is sucks to lose. It is actually good, exhilarating whenever you win, however both approach, you flip the web page.”

The Related Press contributed to this report.