Who does USA men’s basketball play next? 2024 Olympic semifinals preview – NBC10 Philadelphia

The U.S. males’s basketball crew is 2 wins away from yet one more gold medal.

Group USA took one other step towards an Olympic five-peat with a blowout quarterfinal victory over Brazil on Tuesday on the 2024 Paris Video games.

Devin Booker (18 factors), Anthony Edwards (17) and Joel Embiid (14) led six Individuals who scored in double figures as Group USA rolled to a 122-87 win at Bercy Area.

The Individuals, who improved to an ideal 4-0 in Paris, will subsequent must undergo arguably the world’s finest basketball participant with the intention to attain the gold medal recreation.

Here is what to know for the semifinals of the Olympic males’s basketball match:

What groups are left within the Olympic males’s basketball match?

Becoming a member of Group USA within the semifinals are France, Germany and Serbia. Within the quarterfinals, France defeated Canada, Serbia beat Australia, and Germany defeated Greece.

Who does Group USA basketball play subsequent?

Group USA’s semifinal showdown will probably be a Paris rematch because the Individuals will as soon as once more face three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and Serbia.

The US kicked off Olympic play with a 110-84 rout of Serbia on July 28. However Jokic and Co. have responded with three straight wins, most just lately overcoming a 24-point deficit within the quarterfinals to beat reigning bronze medalist Australia in time beyond regulation and advance to the semis.

The opposite semifinal matchup will probably be between reigning silver medalist France and Germany. Franz Wagner and Germany are searching for the nation’s first-ever Olympic males’s basketball medal, whereas Victor Wembanyama and Co. are gunning for France’s first Olympic males’s basketball gold.

When does Group USA basketball play subsequent?

Group USA and Serbia will sq. off within the semifinals on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 3 p.m. ET. It can comply with France-Germany, which is able to tip off at 11:30 a.m. ET.

How one can watch USA males’s basketball within the Olympic semifinals

USA-Serbia will probably be proven on USA Community and Peacock. Here is the place you’ll be able to stream each semifinal showdowns: