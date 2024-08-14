Who is Bobby George? Cleveland TownHall restaurant owner charged

Bobby George, 43, of Lakewood, close to Cleveland, was charged on Friday with tried homicide, 4 counts of kidnapping, two counts of strangulation and one rely every of rape and felony assault.

A profitable entrepreneur who owns a minimum of six eating places in Cleveland and Columbus (with plans for extra), is the founding father of his personal agency and is almost all shareholder in over 40 firms is now going through fees of rape and tried homicide.

So, who’s Bobby George? This is what it’s essential know.

Robert “Bobby” T. George, 43, of Lakewood, close to Cleveland, was charged on Friday with tried homicide, 4 counts of kidnapping, two counts of strangulation and one rely every of rape and felony assault in Cleveland Municipal Court docket, in keeping with court docket data.

The data say that the offenses befell between November 2023 and July of this 12 months, and had been reported to police Aug. 9.

The Akron Beacon Journal, citing its accomplice Information 5 Cleveland, stories that George has turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest on Friday.

Citing the arrest warrant, Cleveland tv stations WOIO Channel 19 and WEWS Information 5 reported that George is accused of strangling a lady he pinned to the bottom and slamming her head on the bottom on Nov. 14, 2023. One other time, George is accused of utilizing a gun to pressure the lady out of a automobile, and holding it to her abdomen as he led her again inside. In one other incident, the lady alleges that George raped her when she got here out of the bathe.

Bobby George eating places embrace TownHall, REBoL in Cleveland and Columbus, with plans for extra

George owns TownHall, REBoL and Barley Home in Cleveland, in keeping with WEWS Information 5, in addition to TownHall and Mandrake Rooftop within the Quick North and REBoL in Dublin.

He additionally has plans to broaden his restaurant empire.

In January, George and his architects unveiled particulars for a three-building restaurant and leisure complicated within the Flats East Financial institution neighborhood of Cleveland, in keeping with Cleveland Scene. The complicated would break floor this 12 months.

Bobby George is the founding father of Ethos Hospitality Group, has stakes in over 40 companies

George is the founding father of Ethos Hospitality Group, a hospitality and advertising and marketing firm headquartered in Cleveland, in keeping with Cleveland Enterprise Journal. In response to its LinkedIn web page, “Ethos Hospitality Manufacturers are independently owned companies with the idea {that a} tradition of affection is [what] makes us higher.”

He additionally owns majority stakes in additional than 40 companies, in keeping with his biography for the Small Enterprise Dealmakers Convention in Cleveland. George was a visitor speaker on the convention in June. He holds a level in finance and economics from Ohio College.

That very same bio claims George is the founder and CEO of Ethos Capital Companions, however that would not be verified. The web site for Ethos Capital says it was based in 2019 by Erik Brooks and Fadi Chehadé. Ethos Companions is a London agency established in 2017, in keeping with its web site.

Father Tony George named in HB 6, FirstEnergy controversy

Bobby George’s father, Tony George, was a part of the Home Invoice 6 controversy, appearing as a go-between for FirstEnergy and former Ohio Home Speaker Larry Householder, who was convicted for his function within the bribery scandal.

In response to lawsuits, FirstEnergy pumped $61 million in bribes by darkish cash political teams to assist Householder achieve political energy and in flip cross Home Invoice 6—a bailout invoice value $1.3 billion to FirstEnergy and its former subsidiary FirstEnergy Options.

In response to a 2023 Columbus Dispatch story, Tony George, a Cleveland-area businessman, organized for the FirstEnergy Corp. jet to fly Householder and his son off to Washington, D.C., for Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2017. The elder George additionally booked and paid the $1,557 resort invoice for Householder’s keep in D.C., data present.

Tony George acted as a go-between for FirstEnergy CEO Chuck Jones and Householder within the fall of 2016, as Householder deliberate his political comeback within the Ohio Home of Representatives. George was marked as Particular person B within the deferred prosecution settlement signed by FirstEnergy in July 2021.

George household helps Republican candidates

The George household publicly helps Republican candidates for workplace, in keeping with a 2023 Dispatch article.

In November 2022, Republicans on the Ohio Supreme Court docket held a fundraiser at a George restaurant in Columbus. And in October 2022, Bobby George hosted a fundraiser in Cleveland for state Rep. Jay Edwards.

In August 2022, Tony George and his spouse co-sponsored a fundraiser for Lee Weingart, the Republican who ran unsuccessfully for Cuyahoga County government.

In April 2020, through the coronavirus pandemic, Tony George advocated for a full re-opening of Ohio companies, significantly eating places.