Connect with us

News

Who is Bobby George? Cleveland TownHall restaurant owner charged

Published

11 hours ago

on

By

Who is Bobby George? Cleveland TownHall restaurant owner charged
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
  • Bobby George, 43, of Lakewood, close to Cleveland, was charged on Friday with tried homicide, 4 counts of kidnapping, two counts of strangulation and one rely every of rape and felony assault.
  • George owns TownHall, REBoL and Barley Home in Cleveland, in addition to TownHall and Mandrake Rooftop within the Quick North and REBoL in Dublin.
  • George is the founding father of Ethos Hospitality Group, a hospitality and advertising and marketing firm headquartered in Cleveland.

A profitable entrepreneur who owns a minimum of six eating places in Cleveland and Columbus (with plans for extra), is the founding father of his personal agency and is almost all shareholder in over 40 firms is now going through fees of rape and tried homicide.

So, who’s Bobby George? This is what it’s essential know.

TownHall owner Bobby George poses for a portrait on the balcony of the Short North restaurant Mandrake, on Feb. 26, 2020. George was charged Aug. 9, 2024 in Cuyahoga County with attempted murder, kidnapping, rape and other felonies. (Dispatch file photo)

Bobby George charged with tried homicide, rape, kidnapping

Robert “Bobby” T. George, 43, of Lakewood, close to Cleveland, was charged on Friday with tried homicide, 4 counts of kidnapping, two counts of strangulation and one rely every of rape and felony assault in Cleveland Municipal Court docket, in keeping with court docket data.

The data say that the offenses befell between November 2023 and July of this 12 months, and had been reported to police Aug. 9.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending