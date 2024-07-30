Connect with us

Who is Ilona Maher, the U.S. Olympic women’s rugby star?

35 seconds ago

Jul 30, 2024, 02:01 PM ET

U.S. girls’s rugby star Ilona Maher has taken the 2024 Paris Olympics by storm along with her dynamic performances on and off the sector. A TikTok favourite, she’s made her mark on social media with behind-the-scenes movies on the Summer season Video games.

Her common Paris movies have coated:

Maher beforehand garnered consideration on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, along with her movies on:

Other than her social media fanfare, Maher has an achieved athletic pedigree and profession:

  • Father performed rugby at Saint Michael’s Faculty

  • Started enjoying rugby at 17

  • Performed rugby at Quinnipiac Faculty for 3 years

  • Awarded the MA Sorensen Award for Nationwide Participant of the Yr in 2017

  • Olympics: 2024 Paris Olympics – Bronze medal; 2020 Tokyo Olympics – sixth (Crew – Ladies)

  • World Championships: 2022 – 4th (Crew – Ladies); 2018 – 4th (Crew – Ladies)

For extra Olympics protection, try the ESPN hub web page for breaking information, athlete profiles, options, and extra.

