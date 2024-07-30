News
Who is Ilona Maher, the U.S. Olympic women’s rugby star?
U.S. girls’s rugby star Ilona Maher has taken the 2024 Paris Olympics by storm along with her dynamic performances on and off the sector. A TikTok favourite, she’s made her mark on social media with behind-the-scenes movies on the Summer season Video games.
Her common Paris movies have coated:
Maher beforehand garnered consideration on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, along with her movies on:
Other than her social media fanfare, Maher has an achieved athletic pedigree and profession:
-
Father performed rugby at Saint Michael’s Faculty
-
Started enjoying rugby at 17
-
Performed rugby at Quinnipiac Faculty for 3 years
-
Awarded the MA Sorensen Award for Nationwide Participant of the Yr in 2017
-
Olympics: 2024 Paris Olympics – Bronze medal; 2020 Tokyo Olympics – sixth (Crew – Ladies)
-
World Championships: 2022 – 4th (Crew – Ladies); 2018 – 4th (Crew – Ladies)
For extra Olympics protection, try the ESPN hub web page for breaking information, athlete profiles, options, and extra.
