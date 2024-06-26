Who is Karen Read? Everything to know about the Boston murder trial

For the previous two years, the demise of Boston police Officer John O’Keefe, the next discovery of his physique outdoors of a Canton residence on Jan. 29, 2022, and the investigation and trial that adopted have captured public consideration.

And on the heart of that has been Karen Learn, the lady who was courting O’Keefe on the time of his demise and who was arrested days afterward on expenses of manslaughter, motorcar murder and leaving the scene of a lethal crash.

Two narratives have emerged because the arrest. The state alleges that Learn killed O’Keefe by backing into him with a automotive and leaving him to die. Learn’s protection group argues that the police and different events have colluded to border Learn for O’Keefe’s homicide.

Here is what to know and Karen Learn.

Who’s Karen Learn?

Learn is from Mansfield, Massachusetts. The 44-year-old was an adjunct professor at Bentley Faculty, educating finance, however was fired from her job after she was arrested.

Learn and O’Keefe had been courting for 2 years, based on Court docket TV. Within the trial, the connection has been painted as tumultuous, with arguments about “what Learn fed O’Keefe’s two adopted youngsters, and that he witnessed a 2021 combat the couple had in Cape Cod over how O’Keefe handled her,” based on the Related Press. A witness additionally testified that Learn turned offended after she thought O’Keefe had kissed one other girl throughout a trip to Aruba.

Prosecutors say Learn and O’Keefe had been consuming at a Canton bar with associates and acquaintances earlier than they obtained into an argument. They are saying she hit him along with her SUV outdoors the house of Brian Albert, who was internet hosting an after-party, shortly earlier than 12:30 a.m.

However Learn’s attorneys say Learn dropped O’Keefe off at Albert’s residence, and that O’Keefe was fatally overwhelmed inside earlier than his physique was planted on the entrance garden. They are saying she was then framed for his demise.

On Feb. 1, 2022, Learn was arrested; she was freed on bail the following day.

Why did the Karen Learn trial go viral?

The intrigue and scandal the case has generated will get the eye of the net world, as true crime YouTubers, TikTokers and web sleuths start following the Learn case.

Aidan Kearney, the Holden blogger often called Turtleboy, lined the case extensively, and was a part of drawing consideration to the trial. Kearney is dealing with a number of counts of witness intimidation tied to allegations he harassed witnesses in Learn’s case. He has accused among the witnesses who testified – together with Brian Albert, the Boston officer who owned the house – of being true culprits within the case. Kearney has publicly posted his makes an attempt to contact among the witnesses, spoke of lots of them utilizing crude language and introduced followers to “protests” outdoors their houses.

In Might, Kearney was barred from protecting among the testimony in particular person, with the decide ruling his presence may have a “chilling” impact.

The trial started on April 21, with witness testimony starting on April 29.

Who’s Michael Proctor?

One other particular person to know within the case is Michael Proctor.

The protection group has centered scrutiny on Proctor, a state police trooper who led the investigation of O’Keefe’s demise, accusing him of planting proof on the crime scene.

In the course of the trial, Proctor was requested to learn textual content communications he had with others concerning Learn. These communications revealed what the protection stated is a bias in opposition to Learn within the midst of the investigation. Proctor was additionally revealed to have made crude jokes, together with about looking for nude photos of the defendant when going by way of her cellphone.

It has even reached as much as the governor’s workplace, with Maura Healey denouncing the disparaging texts made by Proctor after they had been revealed throughout court docket proceedings.

What has public response been to the trial?

Some Massachusetts residents have taken to the streets and protest the trial, calling for Learn to be freed and advocating for her innocence.

Earlier experiences by The Patriot Ledger and The Worcester Telegram & Gazette had been used on this report.