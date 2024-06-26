Connect with us

Who is Karen Read? Everything to know about the Boston murder trial

Published

24 seconds ago

on

By

For the previous two years, the demise of Boston police Officer John O’Keefe, the next discovery of his physique outdoors of a Canton residence on Jan. 29, 2022, and the investigation and trial that adopted have captured public consideration.

And on the heart of that has been Karen Learn, the lady who was courting O’Keefe on the time of his demise and who was arrested days afterward on expenses of manslaughter, motorcar murder and leaving the scene of a lethal crash.

Two narratives have emerged because the arrest. The state alleges that Learn killed O’Keefe by backing into him with a automotive and leaving him to die. Learn’s protection group argues that the police and different events have colluded to border Learn for O’Keefe’s homicide.

Here is what to know and Karen Learn.

Who’s Karen Learn?

Karen Read listens to her lawyer Alan Jackson question Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Proctor during her trial on murder charges in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Learn is from Mansfield, Massachusetts. The 44-year-old was an adjunct professor at Bentley Faculty, educating finance, however was fired from her job after she was arrested.

Learn and O’Keefe had been courting for 2 years, based on Court docket TV. Within the trial, the connection has been painted as tumultuous, with arguments about “what Learn fed O’Keefe’s two adopted youngsters, and that he witnessed a 2021 combat the couple had in Cape Cod over how O’Keefe handled her,” based on the Related Press. A witness additionally testified that Learn turned offended after she thought O’Keefe had kissed one other girl throughout a trip to Aruba.

