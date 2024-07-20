Who is leading The Open?

This reside report will likely be up to date all through the Championship with particulars of who’s main The 152nd Open. Observe reside scoring right here and our reside weblog right here.

Shane Lowry holds a two-shot lead in The 152nd Open after a second-round 69 at Royal Troon.

On one other day of powerful circumstances, with a powerful southerly wind, the 2019 Champion Golfer discovered birdies on the sixteenth and 18th holes – his fourth and fifth of the day – to succeed in seven-under for the Championship.

Main debutant Daniel Brown (72) and Justin Rose share second on five-under, the latter rounding off an outstanding Friday 68 with a prolonged birdie putt on the final.

Solely ten gamers are under-par for the Championship and there’s a hole from the highest three to the chasing pack.

World primary Scottie Scheffler is joined on two-under by Dean Burmester and Billy Horschel, whereas Corey Conners, Jason Day, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay are one-under and 6 off the lead.

Observe all of the motion from Royal Troon reside with The Open Radio.

You can too watch a wide range of reside streams on R&A TV, together with Featured Teams, the Par-3 Channel and Dwell At The Vary.