Who is Simone Biles’ Husband? All About Jonathan Owens

Jonathan Owens is celebrating spouse Simone Biles’ “greatness” following her gold medal win within the girls’s gymnastics all-around last within the 2024 Paris Olympics on Aug. 1.

The day after her massive win, the NFL participant, 29, posted photos of her efficiency on Instagram, together with a pic of himself within the stands forming a coronary heart together with his palms.

“Greatness,” he started, including a goat emoji to suggest her standing as an all-time gymnastics icon. “I really like you a lot child. You accomplish no matter you set your thoughts to, and do it with a lot grace. 9 time Olympic medalist and counting!!!! So proud to be your husband.”

Biles replied to the put up with three coronary heart emoji and the remark “my man my man my man.”

Owens has been the gymnast’s greatest fan all through her Olympic run, praising Biles for profitable a gold with Staff USA throughout the group finals July 30.

“Witnessing historical past each time you step on the mat,” Owens wrote in an Instagram put up.

The win induced his spouse to turn into probably the most adorned Olympic American gymnast of all time — and he didn’t let that go unnoticed.

“Congrats child on turning into probably the most adorned American gymnast in Olympic historical past!!!! Simply wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So grateful i used to be there to see it,” he wrote, concluding the caption with pink, white and blue hearts emoji.

Learn on for extra on Owens, who has spent 5 seasons within the NFL, and his personal legacy in sports activities.

Jonathan Owens is an NFL participant

Apart from being married to presumably the best Olympic gymnast of all time, Owens is an expert athlete himself. The 29-year-old joined the Chicago Bears in 2024, signing a two-year contract in March.

After graduating from Missouri Western State, Owens entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, per his Bears bio. Nevertheless, because of an harm within the offseason, he remained on the harm listing for the rest of the common season and missed his rookie 12 months.

In September 2019, Owens signed with the Houston Texans, the place he spent the vast majority of the season on the observe squad. By 2022, he began all 17 video games.

Owens signed with the Inexperienced Bay Packers in Could 2023 and performed in all 17 video games within the common season, beginning for 11 of these matchups.

Jonathan Owens #34 of the Inexperienced Bay Packers reacts within the second half in opposition to the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Subject on November 05, 2023 in Inexperienced Bay, Wisconsin. Patrick McDermott / Getty Photographs

He is initially from Saint Louis, Missouri

Rising up in Saint Louis, Missouri, Owens attended Christian Brothers Faculty Excessive College, the place he performed soccer and was named linebacker of the 12 months, per his Missouri Western State bio.

He majored in pre-physical remedy at Missouri Western State

At his first 12 months at Missouri Western State in 2013, Owens was redshirted from the group. He then performed by means of 2017, when he was named the varsity’s Male Pupil-Athlete of the 12 months, per his bio.

The college additionally famous that Owens majored in pre-physical remedy with the “dream” of sooner or later turning into a health care provider. Missouri Western additionally offered a number of different enjoyable information like Owens’ favourite meals being bitter worms, his favourite dessert is cheesecake and the best affect on his life is his mother.

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles met on-line

Amid lockdown for the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, Owens and Biles exchanged messages on-line. She later confirmed to Glamour that the couple met on relationship app Raya.

“He would say I slid into his DMs,” she instructed WSJ. Journal. “I noticed him and I used to be like, ‘Oh, he’s fairly cute,’ so I stated hello … after which I noticed that he was within the Houston space, so we began chatting a bit bit, after which we went to hang around every week or two later.”

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles kisses husband Jonathan Owens in 2023. Stacy Revere / Getty Photographs

When discussing how they initially met to Texas Month-to-month in 2021, Owens stated that he didn’t know who Biles was when he first noticed her on the app.

Recounting the story on a 2023 episode of the “Pivot” podcast, Owens stated, “She pops up and I’m like, ‘Let me see who that is’ … I had by no means actually paid consideration to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity.”

Who’s the catch? Owens’ feedback led to backlash

Following Owens’ look on the “Pivot” podcast, Biles’ followers criticized Owens for not understanding who she was and for suggesting he was the “catch” of their relationship.

The couple has addressed the controversy on a number of events. Amid the uproar, Biles referred to her followers in a December 2023 put up on the X platform, writing, “Are y’all accomplished but?”

Then, in April 2024, she went in additional element on Alex Cooper’s “Name Her Daddy” podcast.

She stated she was “within the room” throughout the “Pivot” interview and stated she was “feeling nice” as her husband spoke.

“So, each time he did that interview, I believed every little thing was OK. “After which I am going on Twitter, and everyone’s like, ‘Divorce this man, he’s imply,’” she stated. “I’m like, he’s the sweetest. He praises the bottom that I stroll on. Really, I’ve by no means met a person like him.”

The response, she stated, in the end was hurtful.

“So I believed it was hilarious at first after which they damage my emotions,” she stated. “One night time, I broke down and I’m like, why are you guys speaking about my husband like this? You don’t know him, you don’t know who he’s, and if anyone’s met him, they know he’s the sweetest man and can do something for anyone.”

In a July Us Weekly interview, Owens defined why he and Biles make a degree to deal with the controversy.

“Our greatest factor is, we all know that these folks don’t know us from a can of paint,” he stated. “I can’t base how I really feel off how one other particular person thinks I’m speculated to be … Everybody has a voice, however we do a great job of tuning it out. However typically you need to categorical your self and let folks know, like, ‘You’re within the improper.’”

He proposed in February 2022

At some point after Valentine’s Day, Biles shared a sequence of joyful photographs on Instagram that includes the second Owens dropped down on one knee to pop the query.

“THE EASIEST YES,” Biles wrote.

“I can’t wait to spend endlessly & ever with you, you’re every little thing I dreamed of and extra! Let’s get married FIANCÉ,” Biles wrote.

On their engagement anniversary, Owens shared two footage of the sundown second in a gazebo. In a single image, they’re each flashing massive smiles and within the different, they’re sharing a kiss.

“Glad Valentine’s Day to my greatest good friend,” he captioned the put up with two pink coronary heart emoji. “I can’t consider that it’s been 2 years since this superb day, man does time fly.”

He continued, “You’re my rock, i really feel like i can accomplish something so long as i’ve you by my aspect. So excited to see the place life takes us, I really like you a lot child.”

Their weddings passed off within the spring of 2023

Owens and Biles tied the knot in April 2023, marrying in an intimate courthouse ceremony in Houston. The couple celebrated their nuptials with candy photographs on Instagram.

Sporting a tulle white costume with an enormous bouquet of white flowers, Biles captioned the put up, “I do 🤍 formally owens,” of marrying the NFL participant, who sported a sand-colored swimsuit with white loafers.

In Could 2023, Owens shared photographs from a much bigger beachside wedding ceremony ceremony and celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“The right night,” he captioned the put up with a sparkle emoji. “The marriage was superb and most significantly, my spouse seemed STUNNING. Thanks to everybody who got here out to have fun The Owens!! This weekend is one we’ll always remember.”

The beautiful couple was all smiles as Biles appeared in a strapless white robe with a corseted floral sample and Owens donned a beige swimsuit.

The put up sits on the prime of Owens’ Instagram web page as one in every of three pinned posts, all of that are from the couple’s wedding ceremony.

Owens and Biles have been all of the sudden in a long-distance relationship lower than every week after their vacation spot wedding ceremony, the gymnast stated on TODAY in September 2023.

Biles defined that she and her husband have been newlyweds when he signed with the Packers and moved to Wisconsin to hitch the group.

They assist one another at soccer video games and gymnastics meets

Followers first noticed a glimpse into Owens’ assist for Biles in June 2021, when he shared that he watched her compete in particular person for the primary time.

Owens attended the U.S. Gymnastics Championship, the place Biles garnered her seventh nationwide title.

“What a tremendous expertise,” Owens wrote, alongside a photograph of himself and Biles, who’s holding a pink rose. “First time getting to look at you compete in particular person and also you didn’t disappoint. It’s so cool that I get to look at you do what you’re keen on, and be the most effective at that!! I’m so happy with you my lil champ. Trials up subsequent and also you already know I’m there!! Love you child.”

Owens hasn’t been the one supportive companion over time, although. Biles additionally proudly attended his Packers video games, sharing kisses together with her husband on the sidelines.

Biles additionally voiced how genuinely impressed she is by her husband.

She wrote on Instagram in January, “It’s been a helluva season & there’s a lot to be happy with. I’m so happy with the work you’ve put in & the arrogance you exude all through your performs. I really like you Jonathan! one other soccer season blissful & wholesome within the books.”

Simone Biles helps husband Jonathan Owens at his Inexperienced Bay Packers video games. @simonebiles by way of Instagram

When it got here to the Olympics, Owens needed to take day without work from coaching camp

Biles revealed in a June press convention that the Bears gave her husband day without work from coaching camp to attend the Video games.

“The Bears are literally granting him a pair days off from coaching camp, so he’ll be there, sure,” Biles stated. “For only a brief little time.”

Earlier than he may bodily be there, Owens shared Instagram tales cheering on his spouse throughout the Olympics qualifying rounds, with a entrance row seat within the consolation of his mattress.

“Let’s go!” he roared within the video. “Woo! Let’s go, child! Trying good, child!”

@jowens on Instagram

Then, Owens documented his journey to Paris to assist his spouse as she made historical past on the Summer time Video games, sharing a snap from the airplane.

@simonebiles by way of Instagram

Sporting her new gold medal for Staff USA round his neck, Owens was all smiles as he stood near Biles in an Instagram image.

“Witnessing historical past each time you step on the mat. Congrats child on turning into probably the most adorned American gymnast in Olympic historical past!!!! Simply wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So grateful i used to be there to see it,” he wrote with the pink, white and blue coronary heart emoji.

They opened up about their bond in a Netflix documentary

In her Netflix docuseries, “Simone Biles Rising,” Biles known as her husband “a shoulder to lean on” after a troublesome time in 2021 when she withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics.

“Submit Tokyo, Jonathan was identical to, I imply, he all the time has a great head on his shoulders, and he’s like, ‘You’ll get again to the place you have been,’ and made certain I used to be staying on prime of my coaching,” Biles stated.

“He was ensuring I used to be going to my remedy classes and was making an attempt to do as a lot as he may, with out form of being bossy, however he was actually identical to a shoulder to lean on as a result of he noticed like these darkish instances after Tokyo,” she continued.

Likewise, Owens expressed how Biles reciprocated the hassle to make him a greater particular person, inspiring the NFL participant to go to remedy himself.

“She stated, ‘I believe it’s worthwhile to see somebody,’ and I’m like, ‘See who?’” Owens stated. “It’s a humbling factor as a result of you need to return and take a look at your self within the mirror.

“You bought to have the ability to speak about it and you understand, I really feel like when folks don’t have that outlet to have the ability to speak, it makes you retain it in and that’s the worst factor you are able to do as a result of that simply builds as much as the purpose the place you’re not in command of your feelings anymore,” he continued.

“I credit score that to her although, she actually opened my eyes,” Owens stated.

CORRECTION (Aug. 2, 2024, 12:44 p.m.): An earlier model of this text misstated the 12 months Jonathan Owens signed with the Chicago Bears. He signed with the Bears in 2024, not 2023.