Who is U.S. cyclist Kristen Faulkner, the winner of the women’s road race?

She stop her enterprise capitalist job in 2021 to pursue coaching full time. She received the 2024 U.S. Professional Highway Race and solely had three Grand Tour stage wins over the previous two years, not practically as many as her opponents that surrounded her on the finish of the ladies’s race in Paris.

Despite the fact that she appreciated street biking extra and rides professionally for EF Training-Cannondale, it was monitor biking that originally certified her for the Olympics. USA Biking invited her to Colorado Springs in 2023 to judge her potential for the group pursuit program. After that, she competed in a race in February 2024 with the group pursuit squad and was named to the monitor biking group after that.

Trying to qualify for one of many two street race positions accessible for People on the Paris Video games, Faulkner simply narrowly missed the minimize when she misplaced to Knibb by 11 seconds on the U.S. Highway Biking Time Trial Championships. Knibb, a triathlete, shocked everybody when she received the race — simply her second street biking race of her skilled profession.

Faulkner doesn’t simply excel on the bike. She graduated from Harvard College in 2016 with a level in laptop science. She was a varsity rower for 2 years in faculty and at the moment holds Harvard’s file for the quickest 2k erg (indoor rowing machine) time for light-weight girls.

By way of her private life, she grew up in Homer, Alaska, and is proud to be from the fishing city. She can be obsessed with gender equality and supporting extra girls in know-how and entrepreneurship.

Faulkner may have an opportunity to win a second medal on the Video games when she hits the monitor on Tuesday August sixth at 11:30 a.m. ET, within the girls’s group pursuit.