Who is Yusuf Dikec, Turkish shooter who went viral at 2024 Olympics?

CHATEAUROUX, France (AP) — Turkish pistol shooter Yusuf Dikec has gone viral on social media for his seemingly informal angle whereas taking pictures his option to a silver medal on the 2024 Olympics.

Probably the most-shared photos present Dikec taking pictures in a T-shirt with one hand in his pocket, a seemingly normal pair of glasses and an emotionless look on his face. He’s been likened to an everyday man competing on the Olympics, or perhaps a hitman.

The 51-year-old isn’t any newcomer, although. He’s competed at each Summer season Olympics since 2008.

Some memes distinction Dikec along with his Serbian opponent Damir Mikec, who was sporting a blinder over one eye, a lens over the opposite and a big pair of ear defenders.

Did Dikec win a medal?

He did, and it made historical past.

Dikec and Sevval Ilayda Tarhan gained the silver medal in combined staff 10-meter air pistol taking pictures Tuesday. It was Turkey’s first-ever medal in Olympic taking pictures.

Mikec and Zorana Arunovic gained gold for Serbia. The bronze went to India’s Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh.

In contrast to Dikec, his teammate Tarhan was competing with giant ear defenders and a visor, in addition to braids within the purple and white colours of the Turkish flag. She was taking pictures with one hand in her pocket, too.

Dikec was thirteenth in his particular person occasion and is now carried out on the Paris Olympics. He’s looking forward to the following Video games in 2028, although. “I hope subsequent in Los Angeles (for) a gold medal,” he stated Tuesday.

What does he take into consideration going viral?

Dikec appears to be embracing the development, reposting a video compilation of Turkish-language memes about him to his Instagram web page.

The taking pictures occasions have been held round three hours’ drive south of Paris. Dikec and Tarhan made the journey to the French capital Wednesday, the place they have been greeted with cheers on the Champions Park, an open-air venue the place medalists rejoice with followers.

Why didn’t Dikec put on extra gear?

Shooters have some freedom about how they gown for competitors.

Many shooters on the Olympic vary in Chateauroux, central France, select to put on visors to cut back the glare of the lights or so-called blinders over one eye to get a greater focus for the attention which is trying down the sights.

It’s not fairly true that Dikec wasn’t sporting any taking pictures gear. He had yellow earplugs to dam out distractions whereas he shot within the remaining. They simply weren’t seen from the angle of the picture which went viral.

Identical to Dikec, Chinese language rifle shooter Liu Yukun gained a gold medal Thursday sporting earplugs however no blinder or visor.

Produce other shooters gone viral on the 2024 Olympics?

Sure, South Korean pistol shooter Kim Yeji’s assured demeanor and dramatic stance have introduced reward on social media for her “major character power”.

“The Olympic #shootingsport stars we didn’t know we wanted,” the official Olympics account on X posted Thursday with footage of Kim and Dikec.

Kim gained silver within the ladies’s 10-meter air pistol occasion Sunday behind her South Korean teammate Oh Ye Jin. Kim and Oh are roommates and Kim stated she was happy Oh received the gold as a result of she sees her like a “youngest sibling”.

Kim is ready to compete once more Friday in qualification for the ladies’s 25-meter pistol occasion.

