Why Brittney Griner Wept on the Paris Olympic Medals Stand

As the nationwide anthem performed, gold medal round her neck, Brittney Griner positioned her hand on her coronary heart, whereas tears streamed down her face. The US had simply defeated France, 67-66, at Bercy Area within the Olympic remaining on Sunday, the final sporting occasion of the Paris Olympics. The sport was a thriller, with France almost ending Group USA’s 60-game Olympic profitable streak that went again to 1992. Griner performed lower than 5 minutes within the gold medal recreation, scoring simply 4 factors. However the field rating was irrelevant. As a result of throughout the darkest days of Griner’s 293-day detention in a Russian jail in 2022, the notion of Griner being right here, in Paris, celebrating the third Olympic gold medal of her standout profession, appeared as probably as a heat Siberian winter.

“My nation fought for me to get again,” Griner, who was freed in a prisoner swap in December of 2022, stated after the U.S. victory. “And I used to be in a position to carry dwelling gold for my nation. There’s simply no better feeling.”

The emotional response shocked Griner. “I assumed I’d get slightly crimson eye,” stated Griner. Even earlier than the medals ceremony, she excused herself from the group celebration and retreated to a toilet. “I simply sort of had a second, and received myself collectively,” stated Griner.

This Olympic journey was not all the time straightforward for Griner. It was her first foray exterior of the US since her launch; in February of 2022, Russian authorities detained Griner in Moscow whereas en path to Yekaterinburg, the place she performed professionally throughout the WNBA offseason. The crew took a prepare from London to get to Paris. “Final time I used to be on a prepare abroad, it was a jail prepare,” stated Griner. “In order that was slightly tough. There was just a few moments of like, ‘wow.’”

USA coach Cheryl Reeve was involved about Griner’s mind-set going into these Olympics. In February, Griner was supposed to affix the U.S. crew for an Olympics qualifier in Belgium, however backed out. “Possibly she simply wanted slightly extra time,” stated Reeve. “Greater than what she thought.” Reeve marveled at Griner’s potential to compartmentalize. “Once you see BG across the crew, her outward, she’s O.Okay.,” stated Reeve. “ that inside, there’s lots occurring there. However she all the time presents … the easiest model of herself.” Reeve inspired everybody to “hold checking in on her as a result of it is unfathomable what she went by way of.”

“I all the time say she has the most important coronary heart I’ve ever been round. She cares about folks, and that is why so many individuals care about her,” stated Diana Taurasi, Griner’s WNBA teammate with the Phoenix Mercury, who received her sixth Olympic gold medal on Sunday, essentially the most for any basketball participant, ever. “It wasn’t straightforward, and it is nonetheless not straightforward for her. She nonetheless carries a giant burden.”

Griner, 33, didn’t promise to maintain chasing Taurasi’s new gold report, however she didn’t rule it out both, as she’s already midway there. “We’ll see,” stated Griner. Her first order of enterprise, post-Olympics, is a back-to-back WNBA highway video games with the Mercury, in opposition to the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever on Aug. 16 and 17. “Going dwelling to work some extra,” she stated.

Then Griner may have just a few days at dwelling in Arizona, to catch her breath and spend some high quality time along with her spouse Cherelle Griner and her son, Bash, who was born in early July.

“Simply placing that objective subsequent to him and hugging him,” stated Griner, “yeah, that’ll be my approach I rejoice.”

