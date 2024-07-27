News
Why is Snoop Dogg at Olympics? Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch before opening ceremony in Paris
SAINT-DENIS, France — Snoop Dogg is seemingly all over the place through the Paris Olympics, however on Friday morning you can catch him carrying the Olympic torch forward of the opening ceremony.
He was one of many closing torch bearers of the Olympic flame, which was lit in April in Greece and slowly has journeyed towards Paris since. Snoop Dogg’s leg was in Saint-Denis, a suburb of Paris.
In an interview earlier this week, the multihyphenate expressed gratitude towards the U.S. and France for the chance.
“I take a look at this as a prestigious honor and one thing I actually respect. I might have by no means dreamed of nothing like this,” he mentioned. “I’ll be on my greatest habits. I’ll be on my greatest athleticism. I am going to be capable to breathe sluggish to stroll quick and maintain the torch with a smile on my face, as a result of I notice how prestigious this occasion is.”
Snoop Dogg is in Paris to assist cowl the Video games for NBC, a part of the U.S. broadcaster’s guess to spice up scores by infusing protection with popular culture.
