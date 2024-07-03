Why NY Mets pay former player $1.19 million every year

Bobby Bonilla has not performed for the New York Mets in 25 years, however the 61-year-old former third baseman and outfielder is gathering one other paycheck on Monday.

July 1 is an anniversary of types for the Mets. It is Bobby Bonilla Day, after all.

Bonilla will obtain one other $1.19 million from the group as a part of a contract settlement made between the participant and the Mets again in 2000.

So who’s Bonilla, and why do the Mets proceed to pay him annually? Let’s break it down:

Who’s Bonny Bonilla?

Bonilla spent 16 seasons in Main League Baseball, starting with the White Sox in 1986 earlier than his finest seasons of his profession with the Pirates between 1986-91.

Throughout that point, he earned 4 of his six All-Star choices and twice completed within the top-3 in Nationwide League MVP voting. Arguably his finest season got here in 1990 when he slashed .280/.322/.518 with 32 residence runs, 120 RBI and 112 runs.

These robust seasons led the Mets to ink Bonilla to a five-year, $29 million contract in 1991 — then the richest contract in franchise historical past. Bonilla earned two All-Star choices as a member of the Mets, together with 1994 when he completed with 34 residence runs and 87 RBI.

Bonilla was traded to the Orioles in July 1995 and bounced between six groups, together with a World Collection title with the Marlins in 1997 and a visit again to the Mets in 1999, through the closing six seasons of his profession.

Why do Mets pay Bobby Bonilla yearly?

After Bonilla’s return to the Mets in 1999, the staff labored out a deal the place they might defer the cost of $5.9 million owed to him with 8 p.c curiosity over the course of 25 years between 2011-35.

Then-Mets proprietor Fred Wilpon hoped that investments made with Bernie Madoff would assist cowl these prices 12 months over 12 months. However the staff’s funds had been wrapped up in Madoff’s Ponzi scheme and the worth of that contract swelled to $29.8 million to be paid throughout 25 years, or $1.19 million.

What different gamers have deferred funds in MLB?

Bonilla’s contract is likely one of the most well-known deferred-money contracts in baseball, however it isn’t the one one.

Earlier than this season when Shohei Ohtani signed his file $700 million contract with the Dodgers, he agreed to defer 97 p.c of the worth, deferring all however $2 million yearly. Meaning he will likely be paid the remaining $680 million of his deal (with out curiosity) between 2034-43.

Ohtani’s deal offers the Dodgers monetary flexibility to try to safe win-now gamers whereas Ohtani is on the staff. It seemingly helped the staff in touchdown Japanese standout pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who inked a 12-year, $325 million take care of the staff.

Freddie Freeman additionally has a deferred $57 million that’s looming on the Dodgers’ bookes.

The Nationals are nonetheless paying Max Scherzer $15 million per 12 months by means of 2028 and Stephen Strasburg $26.6 million between 2027-29.

Notably, Francisco Lindor’s contract contains $5 million deferred between 2032-41.