News
Willie Nelson, 91, cancels Outlaw Music Festival Tour appearances due to illness
Nation Music legend Willie Nelson is on the highway once more however didn’t carry out at Friday night time’s Outlaw Music Competition in Georgia.
Nelson missed the primary star-studded Outlaw Music Competition Tour present due to an sickness.
A submit on Nelson’s Instagram web page mentioned he was ‘not feeling effectively’ and had been advised to relaxation for the subsequent 4 days.
“We remorse to tell you that Willie Nelson isn’t feeling effectively and, per physician’s orders, has been suggested to relaxation for the subsequent 4 days,” the assertion learn. “He’s anticipated to make a fast restoration and be a part of the Outlaw Music Competition tour subsequent week.”
In a present of assist, Lukas Nelson and the household band stepped in, performing a set that includes notable basic information from Willie Nelson’s discography.
Nelson, 91, is the headliner for the Outlaw Music Competition Tour. Different artists embrace Bob Dylan, Robert Plant, and Alison Krauss.
In line with the assertion, Nelson is predicted to rejoin the tour as quickly as subsequent week.
For extra info on the tour, click on right here.
Copyright 2024 by KSAT – All rights reserved.
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Starting 5, May 26: Here’s how rare that Celtics comeback was
-
News4 weeks ago
F1 – 2024 Monaco Grand Prix Post-Race Press Conference Transcript
-
News4 weeks ago
Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton out with strained left hamstring vs. Celtics in Game 4
-
News4 weeks ago
French Open: Stan Wawrinka beats Andy Murray; Alcaraz and Osaka win
-
News4 weeks ago
Father attempted to save son before both drowning on Lake Anna
-
News4 weeks ago
Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) misses Game 4 vs. Celtics
-
News4 weeks ago
Game Preview: Pacers vs Celtics (Game 3)
-
News4 weeks ago
Father and teenage son drown as dad tries to rescue him from lake