Willie Nelson, 91, cancels Outlaw Music Festival Tour appearances due to illness

Nation Music legend Willie Nelson is on the highway once more however didn’t carry out at Friday night time’s Outlaw Music Competition in Georgia.

Nelson missed the primary star-studded Outlaw Music Competition Tour present due to an sickness.

A submit on Nelson’s Instagram web page mentioned he was ‘not feeling effectively’ and had been advised to relaxation for the subsequent 4 days.

“We remorse to tell you that Willie Nelson isn’t feeling effectively and, per physician’s orders, has been suggested to relaxation for the subsequent 4 days,” the assertion learn. “He’s anticipated to make a fast restoration and be a part of the Outlaw Music Competition tour subsequent week.”

In a present of assist, Lukas Nelson and the household band stepped in, performing a set that includes notable basic information from Willie Nelson’s discography.

Nelson, 91, is the headliner for the Outlaw Music Competition Tour. Different artists embrace Bob Dylan, Robert Plant, and Alison Krauss.

In line with the assertion, Nelson is predicted to rejoin the tour as quickly as subsequent week.

