WILSON SPORTING GOODS DOUBLES DOWN ON WOMEN’S GAME BY SIGNING CAITLIN CLARK

CHICAGO , Might 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Wilson Sporting Items Co. broadcasts at present a multiyear partnership with Indiana Fever guard, Caitlin Clark, as a part of its athlete roster. Wilson will roll-out signature basketball collections celebrating Clark’s continued legacy, in addition to work together with her to innovate product throughout the WNBA, NBA and basketball at giant– additional cementing her impression on the world of sport.

“Wilson is made to rejoice essentially the most iconic moments in sport, and we now have at all times aligned ourselves with trailblazers who break boundaries and write their very own story,” says Amanda Lamb, Head of International Model at Wilson. “Caitlin Clark isn’t just a record-setting athlete, however a cultural icon who has had a profound impression on the sport. We could not be prouder to hitch forces together with her to proceed innovating basketball each on and off the court docket.”

As a part of Clark’s function, she is going to check, advise and supply suggestions on a spread of Wilson basketball merchandise; additional advancing how Wilson continues to enhance the sport from youth to professional. Wilson will drop collections that remember Clark all through the remainder of 2024, in addition to work together with her to creatively direct her first-ever signature basketball line that may debut later this 12 months.

“Wilson has been with me throughout a number of the most pivotal moments in my profession up to now, and I could not be extra excited to proceed driving basketball ahead alongside them,” says Caitlin Clark, NCAA Division I all-time main scorer and WNBA rookie. “It feels surreal to have my very own basketball assortment, and to have an effect on what which means for future generations of athletes.”

The primary drop within the assortment will go reside at present, that includes Wilson’s traditional white and gold WNBA basketball with customized laser engravings celebrating iconic Clark moments. Customers can select one in every of three designs to personalize their basketball. This drop will likely be out there completely at Wilson.com.

Constructing upon Wilson’s imaginative and prescient to create a greater world by way of sport, a key element of this collaboration will likely be to allow entry to play for youth throughout the nation. Merchandise inside the assortment will likely be out there for customers at quite a lot of worth factors and throughout Wilson’s direct-to-consumer channels and key retailers. As well as, Wilson will help the Caitlin Clark Basis and help in its mission of uplifting and bettering the lives of youth and their communities by way of training, vitamin and sport– three pillars Caitlin believes had been foundational in her success. For extra data, please go to Wilson.com and comply with @WilsonBasketball and @Wilson on social.

