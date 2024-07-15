Wimbledon 2024 Final result: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic, defends title

LONDON (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz was prepared from the get-go this time. A yr in the past within the Wimbledon ultimate towards Novak Djokovic, Alcaraz acquired off to a gradual begin, dropped the opening set and wanted 5 to assert his first championship on the All England Membership.

Sunday’s rematch started with a sport that felt monumental: 20 factors throughout practically quarter-hour, portending an engrossing, back-and forth contest — and a protracted one. There have been moments of brilliance from each males. Alcaraz, although, was higher. Simply as he could be for practically the entire subsequent two hours.

Alcaraz discovered from 2023 and utilized these classes to 2024, including as much as a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (4) victory over Djokovic for a second consecutive Wimbledon championship and fourth Grand Slam title in all. And to suppose: He’s nonetheless simply 21.

“On the finish of my profession, I need to sit on the identical desk as the large guys,” stated Alcaraz, who received the French Open final month and, after receiving Wimbledon’s gold trophy from Kate, the Princes of Wales, is now simply the sixth man to triumph on the purple clay at Roland Garros and the grass on the All England Membership in the identical season. “That’s my fundamental purpose. That’s my dream proper now.”

Alcaraz improved to 4-0 in main finals, together with on the 2022 U.S. Open; solely Roger Federer acquired off to a greater begin to a profession amongst males, going 7-0.

“He simply was higher than me in each facet of the sport,” stated the 37-year-old Djokovic, who had knee surgical procedure lower than 1 1/2 months in the past but hoped to tie Federer’s males’s file of eight Wimbledon titles and turn out to be the primary participant in tennis historical past to win 25 Grand Slam tournaments. “In motion, in the best way he was simply hanging the ball fantastically, serving nice. The whole lot.”

For Alcaraz, there was one temporary blip, a five-point stretch that took him from the verge of victory to shut to a collapse. It occurred when he was a degree from the championship whereas serving at 5-4, 40-love. However he double-faulted. Then missed a backhand. Then a volley. Then a forehand. And one other forehand. Immediately, it was 5-all. Immediately, Alcaraz appeared rattled. Immediately, Djokovic may hope.

Immediately, there was intrigue.

However solely briefly. Alcaraz regrouped, acquired to the tiebreaker, then closed issues out.

Final yr, Djokovic recalled, “We went toe to toe.”

“This yr,” he continued, “it was nothing like that. It was all about him. He was the dominant drive on the court docket and deserved to win.”

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain performs a backhand return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia throughout the males’s singles ultimate on the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photograph/Mosa’ab Elshamy)

Sporting a grey sleeve on his knee, Djokovic was hardly at his greatest on a cloudy afternoon at Centre Courtroom — and there’s little question Alcaraz was an enormous a part of the issue.

The very first sport, it turned out, was probably the most aggressive portion of the proceedings till the third set.

To not say there weren’t hints of pleasure the remainder of the best way. It’s extra that the result by no means actually appeared in dispute.

“The primary sport was unbelievable. One of many longest first video games I’ve ever performed,” Djokovic stated. “That set the tone. He was popping out from the blocks able to battle and able to play his greatest degree instantly, which wasn’t the case final yr.”



Novak Djokovic of Serbia performs a backhand return to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain throughout the males’s singles ultimate on the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photograph/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Djokovic double-faulted handy over a 5-1 lead within the first set. He put a volley into the online to fall behind by a break to start the second, then double-faulted to finish that one. Lastly, within the third, Djokovic perked up a bit, registering his solely break of serve all day, as spectators chanted his two-syllable nickname — “No-le! No-le!” — whereas others replied with choruses of “Let’s go, Carlos! Let’s go!”

Nonetheless, this was not the body-contorting, get-to-everything Djokovic everyone seems to be accustomed to seeing, which is smart contemplating there have been severe questions on whether or not it could be potential to even take part at Wimbledon.

In opposition to Alcaraz, Djokovic sometimes hopped awkwardly when he landed after serving or stepped gingerly — as if barefoot on a seaside’s sizzling sand — between factors. Lacking volleys he often makes, Djokovic received simply 27 of 53 factors when he went to the online. After netting a volley to shut one early 11-stroke alternate, Djokovic sighed and walked to his sideline seat to seize a purple-and-green towel for dabbing at sweat. His facial features was saying: “Come on, Carlitos, decide on somebody your individual age.”

Alcaraz was excellent in just about each approach, from the essential to the types of pictures nobody else would even strive. As soon as, he leaped and wrapped his racket all the best way round his again to get the ball over the online, though Djokovic did put an overhead away to get that time. Alcaraz ran huge of the doubles alley for forehand winners. Claimed factors through drop pictures. Smacked serves at as much as 136 mph (219 kph). Amassed 14 break factors, changing 5, and confronted simply three.

What can’t Alcaraz do?



Carlos Alcaraz, left, of Spain is congratulated by Novak Djokovic of Serbia after successful the lads’s singles ultimate on the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photograph/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Two days earlier than the ultimate, Djokovic paid Alcaraz fairly a praise, saying: “I see numerous similarities between me and him.”

So true. And keep in mind: Alcaraz is simply getting began.

“I need,” Alcaraz stated, “to maintain going.”

