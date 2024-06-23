Winners And Losers From Whittaker Vs. Aliskerov Card

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – JUNE 22: (L-R) Robert Whittaker of New Zealand punches Ikram Aliskerov of … [+] Russia in a middleweight battle through the UFC Battle Evening occasion at Kingdom Enviornment on June 22, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photograph by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Pictures) Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Pictures

The UFC was at Kingdom Enviornment in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for tonight’s UFC Saudi Arabia battle card on ABC. In the primary occasion, former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker confronted late alternative Ikram Aliskerov in a 185-pound contest. Within the night’s co-headlining matchup, top-five ranked fighters Sergei Pavlovich and Alexander Volkov met in a heavyweight scrap.

The UFC had initially scheduled Whittaker to face Khamzat Chimaev in the primary occasion of UFC Saudi Arabia, however that battle fell aside when sickness prevented Chimaev from competing. Aliskerov, who was coaching for a battle on final week’s UFC Vegas 93 battle card, was moved to the Saudi Arabia occasion.

Whittaker, who entered UFC Saudi Arabia because the No. 3 fighter within the official UFC middleweight rankings, dispatched the unranked Aliskerov in devastating vogue within the first spherical.

Whittaker moved to 26-7 with the knockout win. The previous UFC champion appeared poised all through the quick bout. The shut odds of the battle and the hype behind his foe, who was 2-0 within the UFC with two first-round knockout wins, did little to shake the boldness of the ex-titleholder.

The battle was dangerous for Whittaker. Had he misplaced, his future title hopes would have seemingly evaporated within the warmth of Saudi Arabia. As a substitute, Whittaker walked out of Kingdom Enviornment unscathed, and his inventory will seemingly rise within the aftermath of the knockout win.

Within the night’s co-main occasion, Alexander Volkov scored an infinite win, shutting down the highly effective Sergei Pavlovich in a battle that noticed the betting underdog rating a giant upset victory. Volkov entered UFC Saudi Arabia because the No. 5 ranked heavyweight, whereas Pavlovich was at No. 3.

Under we take a look at the winners, losers, full battle card outcomes and fight-night bonuses from UFC Saudi Arabia. The principle card for Saturday’s UFC Battle Evening occasion was on ABC, following prelims on ESPN.

UFC Saudi Arabia Winners

Robert Whittaker: One saying we hear usually in fight sports activities is that there are ranges to this. Ikram Aliskerov discovered on Saturday that he was not on the extent of former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

Whittaker took care of Aliskerov, who entered the battle with lots of hype behind, by knocking him out in devastating vogue within the first spherical.

Whittaker confirmed his veteran acumen in selecting up the end.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – JUNE 22: Robert Whittaker of New Zealand prepares to face Ikram Aliskerov of … [+] Russia in a middleweight battle through the UFC Battle Evening occasion at Kingdom Enviornment on June 22, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photograph by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Pictures) Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Pictures

Alexander Volkov: Alexander Volkov took a measured strategy to this battle, which was clever. He didn’t overextend himself. He didn’t take pointless dangers. He caught to a sport plan of utilizing kicks and jabs, and by no means allowed his foe, the hard-hitting Sergei Pavlovich, to get a bead on him.

Volkov’s technical strategy may not have been probably the most fan-friendly type, however going through an opponent who had by no means left the primary spherical as a UFC competitor, Volkov did exactly what he wanted to do to get the win.

With the victory, Volkov who has been with the UFC since 2016 and has by no means fought for the UFC heavyweight title, picked up his fourth straight win.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – JUNE 22: (L-R) Alexander Volkov of Russia kicks Sergei Pavlovich of Russia in … [+] a heavyweight battle through the UFC Battle Evening occasion at Kingdom Enviornment on June 22, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photograph by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Pictures) Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Pictures

Daniel Rodriguez: Kelvin Gastelum left Daniel Rodriguez in a foul spot. Signed to battle at 170 kilos, Rodriguez discovered on Thursday that Gastelum was not going to make weight. The UFC moved the battle to 185 kilos, which left Rodriguez, who was on tempo to make weight, in a foul spot. Regardless of that, he accepted the battle.

Gastelum was unprofessional. Rodriguez was not.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – JUNE 22: Daniel Rodriguez prepares to face Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight … [+] battle through the UFC Battle Evening occasion at Kingdom Enviornment on June 22, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photograph by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Pictures) Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Pictures

Shara Magomedov: Shara Magomedov smiled after his opponent Antonio Trocoli scored with strikes early within the middleweight scrap. That might be the one second that Trocoli had success. After that, Magomedov used his kicks to maintain his opponent at bay. With Trocoli providing little to no offense within the second and third rounds, Magomedov grew extra assured and cozy, selecting up factors by way of kicks and energy punches to the top.

Ultimately, the affected person Magomedov picked up a third-round knockout victory in what turned a glorified sparring session.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – JUNE 22: (R-L) Shara Magomedov of Russia punches Antonio Trocoli of Brazil in … [+] a middleweight battle through the UFC Battle Evening occasion at Kingdom Enviornment on June 22, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photograph by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Pictures) Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Pictures

Volkan Oezdemir: The heavy-handed Volkan Oezdemir scored his first knockout win in almost 5 years with a vicious stoppage of Johnny Walker. The defensively suspect Walker appeared tailored to supply Oezdemir with a spotlight reel KO, and that is precisely how this battle performed out.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – JUNE 22: Volkan Oezdemir of Switzerland reacts after his knockout victory … [+] in opposition to Johnny Walker of Brazil in a light-weight heavyweight battle through the UFC Battle Evening occasion at Kingdom Enviornment on June 22, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photograph by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Pictures) Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Pictures

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jared Gordon: Output, strain, and coronary heart had been displayed throughout this light-weight battle. In a carefully contested battle, Haqparast and Gordon had themselves a back-and-forth battle that might have gone both approach on the decide’s scorecards.

Haqparast was comfy preventing off his again foot and responding to Gordon’s strain with counters. In the meantime, Gordon, who was extra flat-footed, used his energy and strain to select up factors. Each males did lots of harm with their blows, Haqparast closing certainly one of Gordon’s eyes whereas Gordon opened a number of cuts on his opponent’s face.

The judges scored it in favor of Haqparast by way of break up resolution, however Gordon misplaced no floor within the 155-pound division.

This was an important battle to shut out the prelims of UFC Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – JUNE 22: (R-L) Nasrat Haqparast of Germany punches Jared Gordon in a … [+] light-weight battle through the UFC Battle Evening occasion at Kingdom Enviornment on June 22, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photograph by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Pictures) Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Pictures

Felipe Lima: Felipe Lima had a formidable efficiency on Saturday. An Oktagon MMA bantamweight champion who was coaching for a title protection with that promotion jumped on the likelihood to battle Muhammad Naimov at featherweight on the UFC Saudi Arabia battle card.

With nothing to lose, Lima was aggressive in each approach in opposition to Naimov. The 26-year-old scored a monster third-round submission win over Naimov, who was on a six-fight successful streak, three of which had been with the UFC.

Lima is on a 13-fight successful streak following the UFC Saudi Arabia battle card.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – JUNE 22: (L-R) Felipe Lima of Brazil secures a rear choke submission in opposition to … [+] Muhammad Naimov of Tajikistan in a featherweight battle through the UFC Battle Evening occasion at Kingdom Enviornment on June 22, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photograph by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Pictures) Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Pictures

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nicolas Dalby: Spirited could be a great way to explain the welterweight bout between Rinat Fakhretdinov and Nicolas Dalby. Fakhretdinov, who was a -345 betting favourite, put collectively good placing mixtures and confirmed some strong energy in his strikes. In the meantime, Dalby, who was the +275 betting underdog, confirmed lots of toughness and resilience, and he by no means gave up on himself.

Had this battle been 5 rounds, Dalby might need received, as Fakhretdinov appeared to focus on management quite than harm as the competition went deeper.

With the split-decision victory, Fakhretdinov moved to 4-0-1 with the UFC, whereas Dalby noticed his four-fight successful streak finish.

This battle was a transparent front-runner for early “Battle of the Evening” honors.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – JUNE 22: (L-R) Rinat Fakhretdinov of Russia punches Nicolas Dalby of Denmark … [+] in a welterweight battle through the UFC Battle Evening occasion at Kingdom Enviornment on June 22, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photograph by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Pictures) Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Pictures

Muin Gafurov: Muin Gafurov picked up his first win below the UFC banner in his third battle with the promotion, beating Kang Kyung-ho by way of resolution.

Gafurov showcased strong placing on this bantamweight battle. What stood out through the 15-minute contest was Gafurov’s mixtures, which he used to nice impact.

If Gafurov can rein in his need to typically overthrow on his strikes, he ought to cut back the probabilities of his opponents selecting up takedown makes an attempt when he’s off steadiness.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – JUNE 22: (L-R) Muin Gafurov of Tajikistan punches Kyung Ho Kang of South … [+] Korea in a bantamweight battle through the UFC Battle Evening occasion at Kingdom Enviornment on June 22, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photograph by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Pictures) Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Pictures

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov: Magomed Gadzhiyasulov picked up a majority resolution win over Brendson Ribeiro in a light-weight heavyweight scrap. Gadzhiyasulov confirmed a kick-heavy placing sport and a heavy high sport on the mat. One factor that stood out about Gadzhiyasulov’s efficiency was that he wanted to steer the dance extra. He was too reactive to what Ribeiro supplied. That is one thing Gadzhiyasulov might want to work on going ahead. If Ribeiro had higher cardio and better battle IQ, Gadzhiyasulov might need been in peril of shedding this battle, his UFC debut.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – JUNE 22: (R-L) Magomed Gadzhiyasulov of Russia punches Brendson Ribeiro of … [+] Brazil in a light-weight heavyweight battle through the UFC Battle Evening occasion at Kingdom Enviornment on June 22, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photograph by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Pictures) Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Pictures

Chang Ho Lee: Formally the matchup between Chang-ho Lee and Xiao Lengthy was not a UFC battle because it was the bantamweight remaining for “Street to UFC 2.” Lee received the bout by way of break up resolution by making use of lots of strain to his opponent and doing lots of work to the physique.

Lee moved to 10-1 in his MMA profession with the win, however the 30-year-old seems like he’s going to have some issues with UFC-level competitors.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – JUNE 22: ChangHo Lee of South Korea reacts after his victory in opposition to Xiao … [+] Lengthy of China in a bantamweight battle through the UFC Battle Evening occasion at Kingdom Enviornment on June 22, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photograph by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Pictures) Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Pictures

UFC Saudi Arabia Losers

Ikram Aliskerov: Ikram Aliskerov took a short-notice battle in opposition to Robert Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia. It didn’t work out properly for him, as Whittaker knocked him out in highlight-reel vogue.

The loss will take among the hype off Aliskerov, however to be truthful, with simply two UFC fights on his document forward of Saturday, he was not prepared for a person as completed as Whittaker.

Sergei Pavlovich: Sergei Pavlovich struggled mightily with the vary administration of Alexander Volkov, shedding a one-sided resolution win.

Kelvin Gastelum: Kelvin Gastelum accepted his UFC Saudi Arabia battle reverse Daniel Rodriguez at welterweight. Nonetheless, the UFC moved the battle to middleweight after it turned clear that Gastelum was not going to have the ability to attain the 170-pound restrict.

Gastelum appeared as if he didn’t try and make weight for Saturday’s occasion and one is left to surprise why the battle wasn’t moved to 185-pounds earlier than battle week. If Gastelum stored it a secret to get a bonus, that’s unforgivable.

Antonio Trocoli: Antonio Trocoli was on a freeroll on Saturday. He accepted the battle in opposition to Shara Magomedov days earlier than the occasion. He opened the competition by touchdown some potent punches after which compelled issues to the fence within the hope of decreasing time and area for his hyped foe.

Nonetheless, Trocoli confirmed no sense of urgency outdoors the battle’s opening moments, which made him little greater than a goal for Magomedov through the second and third rounds.

Marc Goddard: Marc Goddard is an excellent referee, however he allowed Shara Magomedov to get away with a blatant fence seize within the second spherical of his bout reverse Antonio Trocoli that appeared as if it prevented a takedown.

Johnny Walker: The wild Johnny Walker of his early UFC profession is lengthy gone. In his place is a fighter who works behind leg kicks with suspect protection. His affected person type resulted in a horrible knockout loss to the highly effective Volkan Oezdemir.

Jason Herzog: Jason Herzog is an excellent referee, however his stoppage of the Volkan Oezdemir vs. Johnny Walker battle confirmed no sense of urgency, which resulted in Walker consuming an undefended strike on the mat.

Muhammad Naimov: Muhammad Naimov struggled with the strain and tempo of his late alternative opponent, Felipe Lima. Naimov by no means appeared to get settled or comfy in opposition to Lima, a fighter he had not educated for.

Brendson Ribeiro: Brendson Ribeiro put collectively a superb 10 minutes in opposition to Magomed Gadzhiyasulov, however he ran out of gasoline within the third stanza of their gentle heavyweight contest. Had his cardio been higher, Ribeiro might need an opportunity on this matchup. He fell to 0-2 within the UFC with the loss.

UFC: The UFC had no ladies working the occasion, and there have been no ladies’s fights on the cardboard.

UFC Commentary Group: I perceive that Saudi Arabia put some huge cash into bringing the UFC to Kingdom Enviornment, however the UFC commentary workforce doing what got here throughout as public relations work for Saudi Arabia through the broadcast felt like pointless sportswashing.

UFC Saudi Arabia Full Battle Card Outcomes

UFC Saudi Arabia Major Card (ABC)

Robert Whittaker defeats Ikram Aliskerov by way of knockout at 1:49 of Spherical 1 (Punch to go at distance)

Alexander Volkov defeats Sergei Pavlovich by way of unanimous resolution (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Kelvin Gastelum defeats Daniel Rodriguez by way of unanimous resolution (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Shara Magomedov defeats Antonio Trocoli by way of knockout at 2:27 of Spherical 3 (Punches to go at distance)

Volkan Oezdemir defeats Johnny Walker by way of knockout at 2:28 of Spherical 1 (Punch to go at distance)

UFC Saudi Arabia Preliminary card (ESPN / ESPN+)

Nasrat Haqparast defeats Jared Gordon by way of break up resolution (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Felipe Lima defeats Muhammad Naimov by way of submission (Rear-naked choke at 1:15 of Spherical 3)

Rinat Fakhretdinov defeats Nicolas Dalby by way of break up resolution (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Muin Gafurov defeats Kang Kyung-ho by way of unanimous resolution (30-27 x 3)

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov defeats Brendson Ribeiro by way of majority resolution (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

Chang Ho Lee defeats Xiao Lengthy by way of break up resolution (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – JUNE 21: (L-R) Opponents Kelvin Gastelum and Daniel Rodriguez face off throughout … [+] the UFC Battle Evening ceremonial weigh-in at Kingdom Enviornment on June 21, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photograph by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Pictures) Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Pictures

UFC Saudi Arabia Battle Evening Bonuses

Efficiency of the Evening: Robert Whittaker

Efficiency of the Evening: Shara Magomedov

Efficiency of the Evening: Volkan Oezdemir

Efficiency of the Evening: Felipe Lima

Associated Tales

UFC Saudi Arabia Battle Card Odds & Predictions: Whittaker Vs. Aliskerov

Dana White: It Was Unimaginable For Ronda Rousey To Develop As UFC Fighter

NSAC Coverage: UFC Should Supply Refunds If UFC 303 Major Occasion Is Canceled

Don’t Count on Dana White To Communicate A lot About Conor McGregor For Now

Dana White: Michael Chandler Desires To Wait For Conor McGregor

Dana White On Conor McGregor: Perhaps He’ll Battle Once more. Perhaps He Gained’t