Woman claims Gateway Church founder Robert Morris began sexually abusing her when she was 12

A girl has come ahead, accusing the pastor of a well known North Texas megachurch of sexual abuse.

The lady says Robert Morris, the founder and senior pastor at Gateway Church in Southlake, sexually abused her as a baby for 4 years beginning in 1982.

The lady, now 54, claims the abuse began when she was simply 12 years outdated.

She shared her story with the net Christian publication The Christian Put up, and confirmed to FOX 4 that the knowledge she offered is right.

“Most survivors come ahead between the ages of fifty and 70,” mentioned Melanie Sakoda, a Survivors Help Coordinator with the Survivors Community of these Abused by Monks (SNAP).

Sakoda says many survivors come ahead to stop what occurred to them from occurring to anyone else.

“I feel the truth that Robert Morris continues to be in ministry is an incentive to return ahead as a result of what occurred to her when she was younger must be identified,” she mentioned.

The lady says the abuse began when Morris was preaching at a neighborhood church in Oklahoma and was a visitor at her residence alongside along with his spouse and younger youngster.

By the point she was 17 and advised her mother and father what was occurring, Morris was the pastor at Shady Grove Church, which is now the Gateway Church campus in Grand Prairie.

Sakoda says the abuse ought to have been reported to legislation enforcement, and it is unclear if it ever was.

“First report back to legislation enforcement as a result of one of the best investigations of these kind of crimes are finished by secular authorities not by the church itself,” she mentioned.

In accordance with The Christian Put up article, the Gateway Church says after these allegations have been dropped at mild 35 years in the past, Pastor Morris stepped away from ministry for 2 years to obtain counseling.

The assertion has a quote from Pastor Morris that claims partly, “whereas I used to be in my early 20s, I used to be concerned in inappropriate sexual conduct with a younger girl the place I used to be staying. It was kissing and petting and never intercourse, however it was improper.”

In accordance with the girl’s account from the identical article, it was greater than kissing and petting.

“He referred to as her a younger girl, he didn’t acknowledge that she was 12, he mentioned it was I recall ‘immoral feeling,’ this isn’t an immoral feeling,” mentioned Sakoda.

The lady declined to do an interview with FOX 4, however her legal professional despatched an announcement on her behalf.

“For many years church buildings have ignored her disclosures whereas embracing, selling, and endorsing this reported sexual offender as a person of God. She is inspired that this darkness is lastly discovering mild and is hopeful that different sexual abuse victims who could also be struggling in silence will lastly notice that they don’t seem to be alone and be empowered to step ahead,” reads the assertion.

“Don’t endure alone and in silence, there are individuals who will imagine you and help you, you simply want to search out the suitable individuals,” mentioned Sakoda.

Gateway Church opened its doorways in 2000 and has grown into one of many largest church communities within the nation, with 9 campuses in Texas, one in Wyoming and one other in Missouri.

Each Sunday, a complete of 100,000 worshipers attend providers within the church buildings.

FOX 4 reached out to Gateway Church for an interview, and was advised the church isn’t doing interviews or offering any further statements right now.

No felony expenses have been filed.