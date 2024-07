Would California Gov. Gavin Newsom run for president?

What California Gov. Gavin Newsom has mentioned a few attainable presidential bid On Sunday, Newsom endorsed VP Kamala Harris because the Democratic nominee Up to date: 7:12 PM PDT Jul 22, 2024

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN DROPPING OUT OF THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE FOLLOWING HIS POOR DEBATE PERFORMANCE NEARLY A MONTH AGO. DOZENS OF LAWMAKERS AND BIG DONORS HAVE BEEN CALLING ON HIM TO STEP ASIDE. THE PRESIDENT ANNOUNCED THAT DECISION ON SOCIAL MEDIA, WRITING IN PART, MY FELLOW DEMOCRATS, I HAVE DECIDED NOT TO ACCEPT THE NOMINATION AND TO FOCUS ALL MY ENERGIES ON MY DUTIES AS PRESIDENT FOR THE REMAINDER OF MY TERM, WHICH IS ANOTHER SIX MONTHS. PRESIDENT BIDEN HEEDING THE GROWING CALLS TO STEP ASIDE, FORMALLY ENDING HIS BID FOR REELECTION TODAY. AND HE ENDORSED VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS TO TAKE HIS PLACE. MAJOR SHAKEUP IN THE RACE FOR THE WHITE HOUSE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN DROPPING HIS BID JUST ONE MONTH BEFORE HIS EXPECTED NOMINATION AT THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION. BIDEN POSTED A STATEMENT ON X, FORMERLY KNOWN AS TWITTER, SUNDAY AFTERNOON, SAYING, QUOTE, WHILE IT HAS BEEN MY INTENTION TO SEEK REELECTION, I BELIEVE IT IS IN THE BEST INTEREST OF MY PARTY AND THE COUNTRY FOR ME TO STAND DOWN AND TO FOCUS SOLELY ON FULFILLING MY DUTIES AS PRESIDENT FOR THE REMAINDER OF MY TERM. THIS COMES AFTER FACING DAILY PRESSURE FROM MEMBERS WITHIN HIS OWN PARTY TO END HIS BID. AMID. CONCERNS ABOUT HIS CANDIDACY. FOLLOWING A POOR DEBATE PERFORMANCE AGAINST FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, BIDEN NOW BACKING VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS TO BE THE NOMINEE OF THE PARTY, OFFERING HIS FULL SUPPORT, SAYING, QUOTE, DEMOCRATS, IT’S TIME TO COME TOGETHER AND BEAT TRUMP. LET’S DO THIS. THAT WOULD BE A HISTORIC NOMINATION MAKING HARRIS THE FIRST BLACK WOMAN TO LEAD A MAJOR PARTY PRESIDENTIAL TICKET, HARRIS SAYING IN A STATEMENT SHE’S HONORED TO HAVE BIDEN’S ENDORSEMENT, WILL WORK TO EARN AND WIN THIS NOMINATION, AND WILL DO EVERYTHING IN HER POWER TO UNITE THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY AND UNITE OUR NATION. WELL, PRESIDENT BIDEN SAYS HE’LL SPEAK MORE LATER THIS WEEK, WHERE HE EXPECTED TO GO INTO MORE DETAIL ABOUT THAT DECISION. ANDREA. SO, CAITLIN, WHAT ARE YOU HEARING FROM REPUBLICANS ABOUT ALL OF THIS? ANDREA. MANY REPUBLICANS CRITICIZING THIS DECISION, SAYING IT INVALIDATES THE VOTES OF MILLIONS OF AMERICANS WHO VOTED FOR PRESIDENT BIDEN TO BE THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE. HOUSE SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON, GOING AS FAR AS TO SAY THAT PRESIDENT BIDEN SHOULD RESIGN IMMEDIATELY, SAYING IF HE’S NOT FIT TO RUN, HE’S NOT FIT TO SERVE. BACK TO YOU. ALL RIGHT, CAITLIN, THANK YOU. AND WE’LL ACTUALLY BE TALKING TO A PROFESSOR ABOUT EXACTLY THAT ISSUE. AND WE ARE ALSO JUST LEARNING THAT VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS IS FORMALLY TAKING OVER THE BIDEN-HARRIS CAMPAIGN ACCOUNT. SHE’S THE ONLY PERSON WHO LEGALLY CAN. NOW THAT PRESIDENT BIDEN IS OUT THE BIDEN-HARRIS CAMPAIGN AMENDED THE FILINGS WITH THE FEDERAL ELECTION COMMISSION. YOU CAN SEE THAT DOCUMENT RIGHT THERE, SIGNED AND DATED TODAY. THE CAMPAIGN ALSO FILED A LETTER STATING THAT HARRIS IS A CANDIDATE FOR PRESIDENT. THE BIDEN-HARRIS CAMPAIGN ACCOUNT HAD NEARLY $96 MILLION CASH IN HAND AT THE END OF LAST MONTH. THE DEMOCRATIC TICKET WILL BE FORMALLY NOMINATED NEXT MONTH AT THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION IN CHICAGO. OBVIOUSLY, THE REPUBLICAN NOMINEE IS DONALD TRUMP, AND HE REACTED TODAY ON ON HIS TRUTH SOCIAL PAGE. THE FORMER PRESIDENT CITED THE DEBATE AS A BIG MOMENT IN JOE BIDEN’S DEMISE. HE GOES ON TO SAY, QUOTE, THAT WAS THE POINT IN TIME WHEN JOE WAS REVEALED FOR WHAT HE IS AN INCOMPETENT MAN WHO SHOULD NEVER HAVE BEEN PRESIDENT. JOE BIDEN IS NOT FIT TO SERVE. TRUMP’S RUNNING MATE, SENATOR JD VANCE, ALSO RELEASED A STATEMENT FOLLOWING BIDEN’S EXIT FROM THE RACE FOR PRESIDENT. HE SAYS, QUOTE, PRESIDENT TRUMP AND I ARE READY TO SAVE AMERICA. WHO’S WHOEVER’S AT THE TOP OF THE DEMOCRATIC TICKET, BRING IT ON. AND GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM POSTING ON SOCIAL MEDIA TODAY SAYING, QUOTE, PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS BEEN AN EXTRAORDINARY HISTORY MAKING PRESIDENT A LEADER WHO HAS FOUGHT HARD FOR PEOPLE WORKING AND DELIVERING ASTONISHING RESULTS FOR ALL AMERICANS. GOVERNOR NEWSOM ENDORSED VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS MOMENTS AGO. HE SAYS SHE’S TOUGH, FEARLESS AND TENACIOUS, ADDING, QUOTE, WITH OUR DEMOCRACY AT STAKE AND OUR FUTURE ON THE LINE, NO ONE IS BETTER TO PROSECUTE THE CASE AGAINST DONALD TRUMP’S DARK VISION AND GUIDE OUR COUNTRY IN A HEALTHIER DIRECTION THAN AMERICA’S VICE PRESIDENT, KAMALA HARRIS. WE’VE ALSO LEARNED NEWSOM CANCELED HIS APPEARANCE TOMORROW AT THE US NINTH CIRCUIT JUDICIAL CONFERENCE IN SACRAMENTO. ORGANIZERS HAVE NOT SAID WHY HE CANCELED. AND ACROSS THE COUNTRY, VOTERS ARE ALSO REACTING TO PRESIDENT BIDEN’S ANNOUNCEMENT. YEAH, SOME EXPRESSED SURPRISE. OTHERS SAY THEY SAW IT COMING AND MANY ARE TRYING TO PROCESS THIS NEWS AND WONDERING WHAT MAY HAPPEN NEXT. I DON’T THINK SHE HAS ANY CHANCE, AND I THINK THAT WAS A HORRIBLE DECISION ON BIDEN’S PART. HE’LL BE A LONG, HARD ROAD FOR THE DEMOCRATS THIS TIME AROUND. BUT ANYWAY, IT’S JUST MY PERSONAL OPINION. BUT, UH, I VOTED FOR HIM THE LAST TIME, SO WE’LL SEE WHO TAKES HIS PLACE AND WE’LL MAKE UP OUR MINDS. HONESTLY, KIND OF INDIFFERENT, BUT IF I HAD TO BE A LITTLE HONEST, BASED ON WHAT I DO KNOW AND WHAT I’VE SEEN BASED ON JOE BIDEN’S LIKE, STATE OF MIND, PROBABLY THINK IT’S FOR THE BEST. WE WANT TO BRING IN OUR POLITICAL ANALYST AND FORMER POLITICAL REPORTER KEVIN RIGGS NOW. AND AT THIS POINT, IT DOES APPEAR THAT THE PARTY IS COALESCING BEHIND VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS, SOON TO BE THE MAYBE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE. DO YOU SEE ANY COMPETITION FOR HER AT THIS POINT? WELL, THE NOMINATION IS NOT AUTOMATIC, OF COURSE, BUT I THINK AT THIS POINT, FROM WHAT I SEE, IT’S HIGHLY UNLIKELY THAT WE’RE GOING TO SEE ANY KIND OF MEANINGFUL OPPOSITION AT THIS POINT. SHE HAS SEVERAL KEY ADVANTAGES. SHE’S ALREADY RUN ON A NATIONAL TICKET. SHE HAS NAME ID AND AS MENTIONED EARLIER, SHE CAN ALSO INHERIT THAT SIZABLE WAR CHEST THAT THE BIDEN TEAM HAS ALREADY PUT TOGETHER. SO THOSE ARE ALL REASONS THAT THAT SHE IS LIKELY NOT TO RECEIVE ANY, ANY SERIOUS OPPOSITION. THE OTHER THING I THINK ABOUT IS, GIVEN THE CHAOS OF THE LAST FEW WEEKS, HOW MANY DELEGATES GOING TO CHICAGO ARE GOING TO HAVE THE STOMACH FOR A BLOODY FLOOR FIGHT, THE KIND OF THING WE HAVEN’T SEEN IN DECADES? SO COULD THERE BE A CHALLENGE? OF COURSE. IT’S THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY. ANYTHING COULD HAPPEN. BUT SOMEHOW OR OTHER, I DON’T THINK SO. ALL RIGHT, A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE OBVIOUSLY ALSO TALKING ABOUT WHO’S ON THE SHORT LIST TO BE HER RUNNING MATE. WHAT ARE THE TYPES OF FACTORS WHEN YOU’RE LOOKING AT A CAMPAIGN IN THE CHOICE FOR A VP AS A RUNNING MATE? IF IF HARRIS IS THE NOMINEE, SHE’S GOING TO BE LOOKING FOR A VP THAT, SIMPLY PUT, BALANCES THE TICKET. THAT IS THE TRADITIONAL ROLE OF THE VP. SO SHE’S GOING TO BE LOOKING FOR SOMEBODY WHO CAN BALANCE THE TICKET, BOTH GEOGRAPHICALLY AND POLITICALLY. SO SHE’S GOING TO BE LOOKING AT KEY SWING STATES. THAT’S WHY GOVERNOR SHAPIRO’S NAME APPEARS SO OFTEN. SHE MAY WANT TO LOOK FOR A DEMOCRAT WHO DOES VERY WELL IN A REPUBLICAN STATE, LIKE ANDY BESHEAR OF KENTUCKY. SHE MAY LOOK AT GOVERNOR RON COOPER OF NORTH CAROLINA TO SHORE UP SUPPORT IN THE SOUTH. SO THOSE ARE ALL FACTORS GOING INTO THE PICK OF A VP. AND I JUST WILL TELL YOU BOTH TO TO DO AWAY WITH ANY KIND OF INTERESTING SPECULATION. SHE WILL NOT CHOOSE GAVIN NEWSOM AS HER RUNNING MATE, NUMBER ONE ON ALL CALIFORNIA TICKET WOULD BE TOXIC ON A NATIONAL CAMPAIGN LEVEL, AND SECONDLY, SHE COULDN’T DO IT ANYWAY. UNDER THE 12TH AMENDMENT, THE ELECTORS AND THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE CANNOT VOTE FOR BOTH THE PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT FROM THE SAME PARTY, SO COULDN’T HAPPEN ANYWAY FROM THE SAME STATE. YEAH, YEAH. OKAY. SO OBVIOUSLY I THINK REALLY EVER SINCE THE DEBATE, WE’VE SEEN THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN KIND OF SHARPEN THE ATTACKS AGAINST VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS, ANTICIPATING THAT THIS MIGHT HAPPEN. WHAT ARE YOU EXPECTING NOW AFTER THIS DRAMATIC SHIFT TODAY IN TERMS OF CAMPAIGN STRATEGIES ON BOTH SIDES? WELL, THE DONALD TRUMP CLEARLY WANTED TO TAKE ON KAMALA HARRIS. HE WAS REALLY IN MANY RESPECTS, HOPING THAT SHE WOULD BE THE OPPONENT. SO HE IS GOING TO GO AFTER HER PRETTY HEAVILY ON A LOT OF THE ISSUES THAT HE WOULD HAVE ATTACKED. PRESIDENT BIDEN ON IMMIGRATION, FOR EXAMPLE, THAT WAS A BIG PART OF HER PORTFOLIO AS VP. SO THAT’LL BE A BIG PART OF HIS ATTACK. HE ALSO WILL GO AFTER THE FACT THAT SHE RAN A FAIRLY POOR PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN BACK IN 2020. YOU’LL RECALL, SHE ANNOUNCED FOR PRESIDENT IN OAKLAND IN 2019, TEN MONTHS LATER, SHE FOLDED HER CAMPAIGN. HE’LL TALK ABOUT THAT IN HER CASE, SHE’S OBVIOUSLY GOT STRONG APPEAL TO WOMEN VOTERS, TO BLACK VOTERS, WHICH ARE KEY IMPORTANT VOTING GROUPS FOR THE DEMOCRATS. SO SHE’LL HAVE TO FOCUS ON THAT. BUT IT’S A THREE MONTH SPRINT FOR HER IN PARTICULAR. IF SHE’S THE NOMINEE AND THAT MEANS SHE’S GOING TO BE TESTED LIKE NEVER BEFORE. IT’S A LOT TO GET DONE AND LIKE YOU SAID, A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME RIGHT? SO DO WE EXPECT TO SEE A DEBATE BETWEEN MR. TRUMP AND KAMALA? THAT’S INTERESTING. I THINK PROBABLY AT THIS POINT DONALD TRUMP IS ON SUCH A ROLL THAT AND IS FEELING SO CONFIDENT THAT HE WOULD LIKE TO SEE SOME KIND OF A DEBATE BETWEEN THE TWO OF THEM. I THINK HE FEELS PRETTY CONFIDENT ABOUT THAT. I THINK KAMALA HARRIS AND HER BACKGROUND AS A PROSECUTOR PROBABLY WOULD DO A REALLY GOOD JOB IN A DEBATE. IT MIGHT SURPRISE. I THINK THOSE WHO MIGHT SELL HER SHORT IN THAT REGARD. SO I IF I HAD TO GUESS, I THINK THERE PROBABLY WILL BE AT LEAST ONE DEBATE. YEAH, I THINK SOMETIMES PEOPLE FORGET SHE IS A FORMER DISTRICT ATTORNEY. THAT’S RIGHT. AND HAD THAT OFFICE IN SAN FRANCISCO. UM, OKAY. SO I’M JUST BEING TOLD WE ARE RUNNING OUT OF TIME. THANK YOU SO MUCH. WE WILL CHECK BACK WITH YOU IN OUR 6:00 HOUR. AS ALWAYS, WE APPRECIATE YOUR EXPERTISE. YOU BET. THANK YOU FOR THE INSIGHT. THANK YOU SO MUCH. AND THE CHAIR OF THE CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATIC PARTY IS CALLING FOR UNITY IN RESPONSE TO PRESIDENT BIDEN’S ANNOUNCEMENT, RUSTY HICKS SAYING, QUOTE, NOW IT IS TIME FOR DEMOCRATS TO UNITE AROUND OUR COMMON CALLING, DEFEATING DONALD TRUMP, RETAKING THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES AND PRESERVING OUR DEMOCRACY. AND THE CHAIR OF THE CALIFORNIA REPUBLICAN PARTY RELEASED THIS STATEMENT READING IN PART, REPUBLICANS ARE UNITED BEHIND PRESIDENT TRUMP AND WILL BE READY FOR WHOEVER THE DEMOCRATS DECIDE IS THEIR BEST BAD OPTION TO SUPPORT. AND INDEPENDENT PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ROBERT F KENNEDY JR SPOKE TO REPORTERS. JUST HOURS AFTER PRESIDENT BIDEN ANNOUNCED THAT HE'S DROPPING OUT OF THE RACE DURING THE SPEECH, HE REINFORCED THAT HE STILL BELIEVES HE IS THE BEST PRESIDENTIAL OPTION FOR AMERICANS. WE NEED A LEADER WHO CAN STOP FEEDING INTO THE VITRIOL, STOP FEEDING INTO THE ANGER, STOP FEEDING INTO THE MARGINALIZATION, THE POLARIZATION. AND WHO CAN FIND THOSE VALUES THAT BRING AMERICANS TOGETHER? RFK JR DROPPED HIS DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY BID LAST YEAR AND LAUNCHED A CAMPAIGN AS AN INDEPENDENT AND UC DAVIS POLITICAL SCIENCE PROFESSOR JAMES ADAMS JOINS US NOW. HIS WORK FOCUSES ON ANALYZING ELECTION STRATEGIES, CROSS PARTY HOSTILITY AND DISTRUST IN GOVERNMENT, AND WE WANT TO TALK TO HIM ABOUT ALL OF THOSE THINGS. SO WE WANT TO START FIRST WITH THE STRATEGY. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING US. WHERE DO THE DEMOCRATS START AT THIS POINT WITH THIS CHANGE AT THE TOP OF THE TICKET, JUST ABOUT THREE AND A HALF MONTHS BEFORE THE ELECTION, AS WE JUST HEARD FROM KEVIN RIGGS, IT’S GOING TO BE A SPRINT, RIGHT? WELL, WE’RE IN VERY UNCHARTED TERRITORY. UM, AND THE FIRST QUESTION CLEARLY IS GOING TO BE, WILL THERE BE A CONTESTED PROCESS FOR WHO REPLACES A PRESIDENT BIDEN AS THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE? KAMALA HARRIS HAS ALREADY ANNOUNCED THAT SHE WILL BE A CANDIDATE TO REPLACE PRESIDENT BIDEN. UM, GAVIN NEWSOM HAS ANNOUNCED THAT HE IS THROWING HIS SUPPORT BEHIND KAMALA HARRIS. WE DON’T KNOW ABOUT SOME OF THE OTHER MAJOR PLAYERS FOR EXAMPLE, UM, UH, JOE MANCHIN HAS, UH, MADE NOISES ABOUT HOW HE MIGHT POSSIBLY THROW HIS HAT IN THE RING. WE DON’T KNOW, FOR CERTAIN ABOUT GRETCHEN WHITMER, JOSH SHAPIRO, AND SOME OTHER POSSIBLE CANDIDATES. ALTHOUGH EARLY INDICATIONS ARE THEY’RE NOT GOING TO RUN. SO QUESTION NUMBER ONE WILL BE WILL THERE BE A CONTESTED PROCESS IF THERE IS? QUESTION TWO, OF COURSE, IS WHO WILL THE DEMOCRATS ULTIMATELY PICK? AND A CRUCIAL ELEMENT GOING FORWARD WILL BE CAN THE DEMOCRATS PICK A CANDIDATE WHILE REMAINING UNIFIED? AS YOU MENTIONED, IT’S A VERY SHORT TIME UNTIL ELECTION DAY. AND IF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY IS SEEN AS HAVING A SOMEWHAT CHAOTIC AND DIVIDED PROCESS, THAT WILL SURELY WEAKEN WHATEVER CANDIDATE THEY EVENTUALLY SELECT, I WOULD SIMPLY MENTION ONE KEY UNKNOWN AT THIS POINT, UH, WHICH IS THE SAME REGARDLESS OF WHETHER IT’S VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS OR SOMEONE ELSE WHO’S CHOSEN IS JUST HOW EFFECTIVE THAT PERSON WILL BE WHEN THEY MAKE THE CASE FOR THEMSELVES TO BE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. HISTORY IS LITTERED WITH, UH, PEOPLE WHO LOOKED ON PAPER AS IF THEY WOULD BE TERRIFIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES LIKE RICK PERRY, RUDY GIULIANI, AND JEB BUSH. BUT WHO, WHEN IT EXPOSED TO THE GLARE OF THE NATIONAL SPOTLIGHT, TURNED OUT TO BE LESS EFFECTIVE. CAMPAIGNERS THAN MANY EXPECTED. SO THERE’S A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY AS WE MOVE FORWARD. ABSOLUTELY. AND A LOT OF HOSTILITY. AND I KNOW THAT’S SOMETHING THAT YOU LOOK AT BETWEEN THE PARTIES. WHAT ARE YOU WATCHING FOR RIGHT NOW AND EXPECTING THE ATTACKS TO LOOK LIKE ON BOTH SIDES? WELL, I THINK A KEY QUESTION HERE IS WHETHER THE POLITICIANS ON BOTH THE DEMOCRATIC AND REPUBLICAN SIDE WILL BEGIN TO DIAL BACK SOME OF THEIR MORE HOSTILE AND FRANKLY, RECKLESS ATTACKS OF COURSE, WE’RE JUST ONE WEEKEND REMOVED FROM THE ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT AGAINST FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP, AND THERE WAS SOME TALK IN THE AFTERMATH OF THIS. AND INDEED, PRESIDENT BIDEN MADE A NATIONAL NATIONALLY TELEVISED SPEECH WHERE HE TALKED ABOUT THE IMPORTANCE OF DIALING BACK ON THESE ATTACKS AND TREATING OUR POLITICAL OPPONENTS AS IF THEY’RE OPPONENTS, BUT NOT OUR ENEMY. WE’LL SEE WHETHER THAT ACTUALLY HAPPENS OR NOT. UH, PRESIDENT TRUMP, DURING THE FIRST 15 MINUTES OF HIS, UH, ACCEPTANCE SPEECH AT THE REPUBLICAN CONVENTION, DID APPEAR TO BE DIALING BACK HIS ATTACKS. SINCE THEN, HIS RHETORIC HAS REVERTED TO SOMETHING MORE LIKE WHAT WE’VE SEEN FOR THE LAST SEVERAL YEARS. I’LL BE LOOKING VERY CAREFULLY AT THAT ON BOTH SIDES. AND AS SOMEONE WHO STUDIES POLITICAL ANGER AND DISTRUST AND HOSTILITY ACROSS PARTY LINES, I AM CROSSING MY FINGERS THAT OUR POLITICIANS WILL LOWER THE TEMPERATURE. THE DANGER IS THAT IF WHEN OUR POLITICIANS RAISE THE TEMPERATURE, YOU SIMPLY DON’T KNOW WHAT THE OUTCOME WILL BE IN TERMS OF ANGER, ALL THE WAY UP TO POSSIBLY POLITICAL VIOLENCE, AS WE SAW LAST WEEKEND. YEAH, WE JUST HAD A VERY STARK EXAMPLE OF THAT. THANK YOU SO MUCH. YEAH. THANK YOU