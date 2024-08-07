Wrestling preview, Aug 6: Will USA’s Amit Elor and Cuba’s Mijain Lopez grab gold?

In the meantime, three new weight courses get underway with the Spherical of 16 and quarterfinals in Session 1, adopted by the semifinals in Session 2.

Ladies’s freestyle 50kg

Japan’s Yui Susaki is the reigning Olympic and world champion on this weight class. On the final Olympics, she stormed to gold with out conceding a single level through the match. She’ll be the No. 1 seed and favourite in Paris.

In the meantime, American Sarah Hildebrandt, the No. 6 seed, will look to return to the rostrum after scoring bronze on the final Olympics. For the reason that Tokyo Video games, she’s earned a medal in any respect three world championships which have taken place — two bronzes and one silver.

Greco-Roman 77kg

Japan’s Nao Kusaka is the No. 1 seed, and Kyrgyzstan’s Akzhol Makhmudov is the two-time reigning world champion. They’re going to be two wrestlers to look at on this weight class that additionally consists of Kamal Bey, a late addition to the U.S. wrestling roster after a quota spot was reallocated.

Greco-Roman 97kg

Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan — generally known as the “White Bear” — is in search of a fourth straight Olympic medal. The 2016 Olympic champion and 2023 world runner-up is the No. 1 seed on this bracket. American Joe Rau is competing in his first Olympics after popping out of retirement final 12 months.