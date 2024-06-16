WWE Clash At The Castle 2024 Results, Highlights And Takeaways

Cody Rhodes as soon as once more defeated AJ Kinds at WWE Conflict on the Fortress in Glasgow, Scotland. (Credit score: … [+] WWE/Getty Photographs) Getty Photographs

WWE Conflict on the Fortress 2024 was a memorable occasion for the followers in Glasgow, one highlighted by the return of CM Punk, a giant loss for Drew McIntyre and one other profitable title protection for Cody Rhodes.

At WWE’s newest worldwide occasion, 4 Scottish superstars entered the night time with aspirations of profitable a serious title. Nevertheless, it was solely the pairing of Alba Fyre and Isla Daybreak who left the OVO

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Hydro enviornment sporting gold after the duo received a triple risk match to turn out to be the brand new WWE Ladies’s Tag Crew Champions.

Whereas Clast on the Fortress featured numerous large moments, like Fyre and Daybreak’s large hometown win, general the present was a step down from different latest abroad reveals reminiscent of Backlash France. Some shortsighted artistic calls—and disappointing matches—resulted in additional questions than solutions in regards to the short-term and long-term futures of a few of WWE’s largest stars.

Listed below are the complete outcomes for the present:

Cody Rhodes defeated AJ Kinds in an “I Give up” match to retain the WWE Championship

Isla Daybreak and Alba Fyre received the WWE Ladies’s Tag Crew titles by defeating Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair and the duo of Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler in a triple risk match

Sami Zayn beat Chad Gable to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Bayley defeated Piper Niven to stay the WWE Ladies’s Champion

Damian Priest retained the World Heavyweight Championship towards Drew McIntyre

And let’s check out among the most necessary highlights and takeaways from a newsworthy Conflict on the Fortress 2024 occasion.

ForbesWWE Conflict At The Fortress 2024 Outcomes: Cody Rhodes Makes AJ Kinds Give up

Cody Rhodes Vs. Solo Sikoa The Probably Route For WWE Championship

Rhodes defeated Kinds in an “I Give up” match to retain the WWE Championship—simply as anticipated. Maybe the most important story popping out of that match wasn’t the match itself however reasonably what occurred afterward.

As Rhodes made his exit following his profitable protection over Kinds, he was confronted by Solo Sikoa and attacked by The Bloodline. In fact, Rhodes and The Bloodline have loads of historical past, however this new incarnation of the faction—with Sikoa as its chief—is way completely different from the unique steady.

Sikoa, within the absence of Roman Reigns, is the group’s clear No. 1 star and is reportedly deliberate as a future opponent for Rhodes. Given Rhodes’ second decisive victory over Kinds at Conflict on the Fortress and the shortage of different non-Bloodline heels on SmackDown, Rhodes vs. Sikoa seems to be coming sooner reasonably than later.

Anticipate that WWE Championship match both at Cash within the Financial institution or SummerSlam however probably the latter.

Jade Cargill And Bianca Belair Loss Hurts WWE Ladies’s Tag Crew Division

WWE pulled off fairly the shocker when hometown heroes Fyre and Daybreak received the WWE Ladies’s Tag Crew Championship in Glasgow. That, after all, implies that Cargill and Belair misplaced their titles roughly simply six weeks after profitable them.

The glass half full outlook right here could be that Cargill and Belair will proceed to concentrate on tag staff wrestling and pursue a second reign. Nevertheless, because the WWE Ladies’s Tag Crew Championship returned in 2019, there was little to nothing to recommend that Belair and Cargill shedding the belts is an efficient factor.

WWE has, time and time once more, united star-studded duos—like Becky Lynch and Lita, for instance—in what seemed to be an effort to raise the titles. In actuality, although, their championship reigns proved to be the exception reasonably than the rule, with little or no general affect on the customarily poorly booked ladies’s tag staff division.

Whereas Belair and Cargill might probably stick across the division as challengers, WWE’s historical past would recommend that they’re as a substitute going again to the singles scene—which might spell doom for Daybreak, Fyre and the remainder of the tag staff division.

WWE Drops The Ball With Chad Gable’s Loss To Sami Zayn

Gable misplaced an Intercontinental title match. Cease when you’ve learn that sentence earlier than.

Sure, WWE dropped the ball but once more with one other large loss for Gable, who fell quick towards Zayn in Glasgow. The query is: why? Gable simply re-signed with WWE and was seemingly set for a serious championship reign. As a substitute, he—simply as he’s executed all through 2024—failed in his quest to win the Intercontinental title.

Whether or not he’s misplaced to Zayn or Gunther, this has been the operating theme for Gable this yr. When Gable was a babyface, these losses made sense. Nevertheless, as a full-fledged heel who’s doing the very best character work of his profession, Gable was the best candidate to win the Intercontinental title at a time when his character is purple sizzling.

But, he misplaced once more, and it makes you marvel why WWE is constant to delay his title win—if he’s even going to win it in any respect.

Regardless of Loss To Bayley, Piper Niven Proves She Belongs In Ladies’s Title Scene

Piper Niven by no means actually had an opportunity in her WWE Ladies’s Championship match towards Bayley. She was there to offer her hometown followers in Scotland a giant second—after which lose.

But when WWE followers realized something from Niven’s exhibiting in Glasgow, it’s that the oft-overlooked star ought to be a mainstay within the ladies’s title image. Niven and Bayley delivered a improbable match on the newest WWE pay-per-view, with Niven trying like a formidable challenger and a doable future world champion.

At a time when WWE’s ladies’s division has been hampered by accidents and different departures, now could be the proper time for the artistic staff to concentrate on stars who’re usually ignored. Given her robust character work and top-notch efficiency at Conflict on the Fortress, Niven’s latest push ought to be greater than a one-off.

She will discuss, she will be able to wrestle, and she will be able to make the followers imagine. Why not give her one other probability?

Drew McIntyre Vs. CM Punk Probably For WWE SummerSlam

For the second time in as many tries, McIntyre misplaced a world title match at WWE Conflict on the Fortress. This time, nonetheless, it was due to interference from a returning CM Punk.

Throughout McIntyre’s title match towards Priest, an inadvertent referee bump gave Punk the chance to—whereas disguised as a ref himself—hit McIntyre with a lowblow and permit Priest to retain his title. For McIntyre, that was yet one more disappointing world title match end result, nevertheless it wasn’t in any respect shocking.

The clear and apparent route for McIntyre has been a match with Punk, and with SummerSlam lower than two months away, McIntyre vs. Punk ought to be one of many largest matches on that occasion’s card. The unlucky actuality is that McIntyre needed to lose to Priest in his dwelling nation with a purpose to additional his feud with Punk, which probably additionally units up Gunther vs. Priest at SummerSlam after Gunther earned a title shot by profitable the King of the Roung event.

The place that leaves McIntyre’s title aspirations is anybody’s guess, and for now, his second main Conflict on the Fortress title loss is a tricky capsule for him—and his followers—to swallow.